Manchester United player ratings v Man City: Fernandes and Dorgu star in sensational victory

Interim manager Michael Carrick enjoyed a stunning start to his second stint in charge as Manchester United secured a memorable 2-0 ⁠derby win over Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu capped a brilliant performance as a rejuvenated Red Devils dented City's title chances.

It was Carrick's first game since he was appointed head coach for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

City have now gone four games without a win after draws in their previous three matches.

For Carrick, it was the best possible result at the start of what is one of the toughest jobs in football.

Carrick said: "The players left the changing room unbelievably desperate to do well and the supporters were incredible.

"I said yesterday this can be a magical place and hopefully it is just the start. We are not getting carried away but you have got to enjoy the feeling.

"We looked dangerous all the time. Certainly we are not going to have games with the emotion and feeling that today brought but there are levels of standard we need to live up to."

Man United player ratings v City

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Didn’t have much to do in the first half, but got his hand – when he didn’t need to - to give away a 36th minute corner. Aside from that he was quieter of the two goalkeepers.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Yellow carded after a knee-high challenge in the 10th minute. Replays made it look even worse. Very sloppy ball out of play after an impressive 18th minute attack. Big sprint to get to Jeremy Doku, City’s most dangerous player, and put ball out on 23. Stopped a 39th minute effort on goal, too. Put a dangerous ball across goal on 46. Wayward pass on 53 set up a city attack but actually had the measure of Doku.

Harry Maguire - 8/10: First appearance since November and he headed against the bar on three minutes. Scuffle with Bernardo Silva, but battling performance alongside Lisandro Martinez up against Erling Haaland.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10: What a pass to Fernandes on 40th which led to United putting the ball in the net the second time. Flew across to block Haaland on 53 before United started to score. Big game.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Got around the ball to stop a 12th minute City attack. Booked on 15th for a knee but was consistent playing in a new defensive formation up against the talented Antoine Semenyo.

Casemiro - 8/10: Superb and had more energy than City’s equivalents, despite his age. His influence grew and bit his shirt after 57 minutes right in front of goal. The ball just didn’t fall for him. But his anticipation, blocks and distribution were flawless. Contender for man of the match.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10: First start since May and gave it his all, showing top energy and intelligence.

Amad Diallo - 8/10: Back from Afcon but quiet until 28th minute when he crossed to Bryan Mbeumo. Five minutes later he finished brilliantly, but it was offside. Cut inside and shot on goal on 57. Shot wide on 67. Hit the post on 89.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10: United’s best player in first half. Lovely corner to Maguire at the start and got into positions which continually threatened City. Sublime ball towards Mbeumo/Dorgu on 22. Put the ball in on 41, but offside. So tight. Equally influential in the second, the pass for Mbeumo’s goal was perfect.

Patrick Dorgu - 9/10: On left started ahead of Matheus Cunha which was a surprise. Hit a cross in second minute. Shot on target on 21 after another brilliant move. Splendid cross field pass on 57 which set up Amad. Got the second, tenacious as ever, getting in front of the man to finish in front of the Stretford End.

Bryan Mbeumo - 8/10: Hit a shot down on 63 as United ramped up the pressure. Superbly saved but effort two minutes later wasn’t, a left foot strike from a Fernandes ball. He started the counterattack move too with a wondrous touch on the edge of his own area.

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha (Mbeumo, 70') - 7/10: Beat his man and set up Dorgu on 75 minutes for the second. Found the pass for Mount, who thought it was 3-0, but became United’s third goal to be ruled offside.

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro, 81') - 6/10: Came in when the Brazilian’s energy which had run out.

Mason Mount (Fernandes, 91') - N/A: Thought he’d scored and loved the celebration, but got VARed.

Ayden Heaven (Shaw, 91') - N/A.