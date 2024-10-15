Thomas Tuchel is poised to replace Gareth Southgate as full-time England manager following Lee Carsley's interim spell in charge. AP
Sport

Football

Thomas Tuchel set to become next England manager

German would be third foreign coach to take charge of Three Lions after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The National

October 15, 2024

