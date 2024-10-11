England's Jude Bellingham looks dejected after Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis scores their second goal. Reuters
Sport

Football

England lose to Greece in Nations League as Lee Carsley casts doubt over full-time job

Vangelis Pavlidis' late winner secures famous win for Greece at Wembley as new-look France batter Israel

The National

October 11, 2024

