UAE's Yahya Al Ghassani scores in the World Cup qualifier against North Korea at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Thursday, October 10, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE squander golden opportunity against North Korea in World Cup qualifier

National team forced to share points after late equaliser at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Paul Radley
October 10, 2024

