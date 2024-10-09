UAE head coach Paulo Bento is pleased with how the team is shaping up. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Sport

Football

UAE won't let the intensity drop in World Cup qualifier against North Korea

Paulo Bento's team will take confidence from performances against Qatar and Iran for key game in Al Ain on Thursday

Paul Radley
October 09, 2024

