Abu Dhabi Country Club advanced to the knockout stage of the AFC Women's Champions League. Photo: Asian Football Confederation
Sport

Football

Abu Dhabi Country Club advance in AFC Women's Champions League

A 2-2 draw against Malaysia's Sabah FC takes UAE club to five points and secures second place in Group A and a place in knockout round

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

October 10, 2024

