Abu Dhabi Country's players ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Nassr in Riyadh on August 31, 2024. AFP
Sport

Football

Team spirit fuels Abu Dhabi Country Club's historic run in AFC Women's Champions League

Midfielder Nouf Al Anzi proud to carry the hopes of UAE and the Arab world at continental showpiece

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

October 02, 2024

