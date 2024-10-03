Abu Dhabi Country Club pull off stunning victory in AFC Women's Champions League

Abu Dhabi Country Club pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory to beat Wuhan Jiangda FC in their AFC Women's Champions League Group A tie in China on Thursday. Naema Ibrahim’s brace late in the match earned the UAE club a 2-1 win after falling behind to an early goal at the Hankou Recreation and Sports Center. Kabange Mupopo put the hosts in front after only four minutes when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/02/abu-dhabi-country-club-champions-league/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> defence failed to deal with a harmless header forward. The ball bounced all the way through to the Wuhan Jiangda player, who shrugged off the challenge of Salha Alzaabi to slot into the bottom corner. Deng Mengye almost doubled Wuhan's lead midway through the first half but failed to get enough purchase on a chested effort towards the Abu Dhabi goal. Wuhan continued to create openings in the second half with Li Yanfei’s cross almost curling into the net before Abu Dhabi goalkeeper Jeane Bueno made a good save from a firm Mupopo header. The Chinese side sounded further warnings when Li’s cutback found Saratou Traore who dragged her shot just wide before Mupopo’s lob cleared the bar with Bueno stranded at the edge of the box. Wuhan's profligacy in front of goal would come back to haunt them. Ibrahim was afforded the simplest of tap-ins on 90 minutes after Ding completely missed her kick. Ibrahim then sealed a sensational comeback with a rasping long-range effort in the third minute of added time. Abu Dhabi are next in action on Sunday against South Korea's Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC while Wuhan face Malaysia’s Sabah FA.