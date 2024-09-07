Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the second goal in England's 2-0 Uefa Nations League Group F victory against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on September 7, 2024. EPA

Sport

Football

Rice and Grealish get Carsley's England reign off to winning start against Ireland

Former Republic players score in 2-0 Uefa Nations League victory in Dublin

Press Association

September 07, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal