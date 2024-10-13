England's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their third goal in the 3-1 Nations League Group B2 victory against Finland at Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Action Images

Sport

Football

England bounce back from Greece shock to claim much-needed win over Finland

Grealish, Alexander-Arnold and Rice on target for under-fire Carsley's side in Helsinki

Press Association

October 13, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today