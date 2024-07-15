Spain v England Euro 2024 final ratings: Williams 9, Yamal 8; Kane 3, Palmer 8

(On for Mainoo, 69’) The lad is a game-changer. Alongside Watkins, he galvanised England. The finish for his goal was sheer quality. Should have had more time on the pitch during the tournament. Getty
Ivan Toney N/A
(On for Foden, 89’) PA
Unai Simon 6/10
SPAIN RATINGS: A great night for Basques and not just Spaniards. Far quieter than his opposite number as Spain had 63 per cent of possession and six shots on target to England’s three as a Spanish sidShow more
Dani Carvajal 7/10
Back in the side after being suspended for the semi-final, the Real Madrid man crossed well and was involved in the opening goal, but was also robbed by his teammate Bellingham, which led to one Engla
Robin Le Normand 7/10
Recalled after serving his suspension, the Real Sociedad man couldn’t get his foot around a 13th-minute ball close to England’s goal. Excellent in the air. PA
Aymeric Laporte 7/10
A comfortable evening against an unfit-looking Kane. More touches than any player on the pitch – and a higher passing accuracy, too, for a team that won all seven tournament games. EPA
Marc Cucurella 8/10
Booed again by the Germans in the crowd, but he crossed beautifully to set up Oyarzabal’s winner. EPA
Rodri 7/10
Juan Mata said of him: ‘In Rodri’s position there is no other like him. He gives options to everyone and he gives the forward players the security not to look back. He is amazing.’ Quite – and yet SpaShow more
Fabian Ruiz 8/10
Spain’s surprise performer in the tournament for the bold side that dominated possession, pressed and had individual skills. His half-volley went over after 70 minutes. AP
Dani Olmo 7/10
Great chance after 49 minutes from near the penalty spot. Smart first touch, then he dragged the ball wide. He also cleared a 90th-minute Guehi effort off the line. Getty Images
Lamine Yamal 8/10
Work cut out against Shaw, though he did get behind him in the build-up to Spain’s 47th-minute opener, passing to Williams. On the day after his 17th birthday, he missed a clear 83rd-minute chance. AlShow more
Nico Williams 9/10
Man of the match. Man of the tournament for many. An early danger, one of the stars of Euro 2024 saw an effort well blocked by Stones. Put his side ahead after being set up by Yamal. AFP
Alvaro Morata 6/10
Spain’s captain dropped deeper to get the ball, making him less of a threat, though he got behind Guehi to shoot wide on 55, a minute after a 20-yard shot was blocked. Getty Images
Martin Zubimendi 7/10
SUBS: (On for Rodri, 46') Spain’s subs again showed their importance. Won the ball from Palmer on 82, which led to an attack and almost a goal. Reuters
Mikel Oyarzabal 8/10
(On for Morata, 68') He’ll forever be remembered as the man who got the winner in a European final, sliding an 86th-minute cross past Pickford from six yards out. Only had eight touches, but two of thShow more
Nacho N/A
(On for Le Normand, 83') EPA
Mikel Merino N/A
(On for Yamal, 89') AP
Jordan Pickford 6/10
ENGLAND RATINGS: A couple of good saves from Yamal to keep his side in it. His distribution was poor, though. He sprayed long balls that handed Spain possession when England needed it most. EPA
Kyle Walker 5/10
His worst performance of the tournament. Won a couple of foot races to show he hasn’t lost his pace but was all at sea for Williams’ opener and out of position for Spain’s winner. Getty Images
John Stones 9/10
A monster at the heart of defence. Time and again he rescued his team. Threaded passes forward and carried the ball into midfield as he does for Man City. Got better and better as the tournament progrShow more
Marc Guehi 7/10
Sharp in defense. Good positioning and reading of the game. Made several excellent blocks and played some probing passes. Had a header cleared off the line by Olmo late on as he raided forward in searShow more
Luke Shaw 7/10
Barring one mistake, he was superb given he was returning from a long spell out. Just one lapse against Yamal in the lead-up to Spain’s opener but, that’s all it takes against top-quality team. ShowedShow more
Declan Rice 5/10
A disappointing game. Sloppy with his passing when his team needed to keep possession. Good steal from Williams as he broke into the box. Forced a good save from Simon at the death. AFP
Kobbie Mainoo 6/10
Looked a little overrun and overawed at times. Had to concentrate mostly on defensive duties. Beautiful tackle to dispossess Olmo on the edge of the area. Lovely quick feet under pressure in one attacShow more
Bukayo Saka 7/10
Lively and sharp. Excellent pass to slip Walker free into the box. Fantastic work in setting up Palmer’s goal. One of England’s best players again. AFP
Jude Bellingham 7/10
Not his best game but showed flashes. Did well to set up Kane just before half time. Brilliant turn and strike on the edge of the area. Careless passing at times but laid on a lovely cushioned pass foShow more
Phil Foden 6/10
Despite being given licence to roam in the No 10 role, he didn’t have the impact he did against the Netherlands as Spain denied him space. Lovely layoff to Bellingham. Really inventive snap shot at thShow more
Harry Kane 3/10
Maybe the end of the line for England’s record goal scorer at major tournaments – in the starting XI, at least. Far too static yet again. A poor tournament despite his three goals. The only possible eShow more
Ollie Watkins 6/10
SUBS: (On for Kane, 60’) What a difference he made with his running and energy up front. He unsettled the Spain defence and gave his side options. A poor touch when put in by Bellingham at the end meaShow more
Cole Palmer 8/10
(On for Mainoo, 69’) The lad is a game-changer. Alongside Watkins, he galvanised England. The finish for his goal was sheer quality. Should have had more time on the pitch during the tournament. Getty
Ivan Toney N/A
(On for Foden, 89’) PA
Unai Simon 6/10
SPAIN RATINGS: A great night for Basques and not just Spaniards. Far quieter than his opposite number as Spain had 63 per cent of possession and six shots on target to England’s three as a Spanish sidShow more
Dani Carvajal 7/10
Back in the side after being suspended for the semi-final, the Real Madrid man crossed well and was involved in the opening goal, but was also robbed by his teammate Bellingham, which led to one Engla
Robin Le Normand 7/10
Recalled after serving his suspension, the Real Sociedad man couldn’t get his foot around a 13th-minute ball close to England’s goal. Excellent in the air. PA
Aymeric Laporte 7/10
A comfortable evening against an unfit-looking Kane. More touches than any player on the pitch – and a higher passing accuracy, too, for a team that won all seven tournament games. EPA
Marc Cucurella 8/10
Booed again by the Germans in the crowd, but he crossed beautifully to set up Oyarzabal’s winner. EPA
Rodri 7/10
Juan Mata said of him: ‘In Rodri’s position there is no other like him. He gives options to everyone and he gives the forward players the security not to look back. He is amazing.’ Quite – and yet SpaShow more
Fabian Ruiz 8/10
Spain’s surprise performer in the tournament for the bold side that dominated possession, pressed and had individual skills. His half-volley went over after 70 minutes. AP
Dani Olmo 7/10
Great chance after 49 minutes from near the penalty spot. Smart first touch, then he dragged the ball wide. He also cleared a 90th-minute Guehi effort off the line. Getty Images
Lamine Yamal 8/10
Work cut out against Shaw, though he did get behind him in the build-up to Spain’s 47th-minute opener, passing to Williams. On the day after his 17th birthday, he missed a clear 83rd-minute chance. AlShow more
Nico Williams 9/10
Man of the match. Man of the tournament for many. An early danger, one of the stars of Euro 2024 saw an effort well blocked by Stones. Put his side ahead after being set up by Yamal. AFP
Alvaro Morata 6/10
Spain’s captain dropped deeper to get the ball, making him less of a threat, though he got behind Guehi to shoot wide on 55, a minute after a 20-yard shot was blocked. Getty Images
Martin Zubimendi 7/10
SUBS: (On for Rodri, 46') Spain’s subs again showed their importance. Won the ball from Palmer on 82, which led to an attack and almost a goal. Reuters
Mikel Oyarzabal 8/10
(On for Morata, 68') He’ll forever be remembered as the man who got the winner in a European final, sliding an 86th-minute cross past Pickford from six yards out. Only had eight touches, but two of thShow more
Nacho N/A
(On for Le Normand, 83') EPA
Mikel Merino N/A
(On for Yamal, 89') AP
Jordan Pickford 6/10
ENGLAND RATINGS: A couple of good saves from Yamal to keep his side in it. His distribution was poor, though. He sprayed long balls that handed Spain possession when England needed it most. EPA
Kyle Walker 5/10
His worst performance of the tournament. Won a couple of foot races to show he hasn’t lost his pace but was all at sea for Williams’ opener and out of position for Spain’s winner. Getty Images
John Stones 9/10
A monster at the heart of defence. Time and again he rescued his team. Threaded passes forward and carried the ball into midfield as he does for Man City. Got better and better as the tournament progrShow more
Marc Guehi 7/10
Sharp in defense. Good positioning and reading of the game. Made several excellent blocks and played some probing passes. Had a header cleared off the line by Olmo late on as he raided forward in searShow more
Luke Shaw 7/10
Barring one mistake, he was superb given he was returning from a long spell out. Just one lapse against Yamal in the lead-up to Spain’s opener but, that’s all it takes against top-quality team. ShowedShow more
Declan Rice 5/10
A disappointing game. Sloppy with his passing when his team needed to keep possession. Good steal from Williams as he broke into the box. Forced a good save from Simon at the death. AFP
Kobbie Mainoo 6/10
Looked a little overrun and overawed at times. Had to concentrate mostly on defensive duties. Beautiful tackle to dispossess Olmo on the edge of the area. Lovely quick feet under pressure in one attacShow more
Bukayo Saka 7/10
Lively and sharp. Excellent pass to slip Walker free into the box. Fantastic work in setting up Palmer’s goal. One of England’s best players again. AFP
Jude Bellingham 7/10
Not his best game but showed flashes. Did well to set up Kane just before half time. Brilliant turn and strike on the edge of the area. Careless passing at times but laid on a lovely cushioned pass foShow more
Phil Foden 6/10
Despite being given licence to roam in the No 10 role, he didn’t have the impact he did against the Netherlands as Spain denied him space. Lovely layoff to Bellingham. Really inventive snap shot at thShow more
Harry Kane 3/10
Maybe the end of the line for England’s record goal scorer at major tournaments – in the starting XI, at least. Far too static yet again. A poor tournament despite his three goals. The only possible eShow more
Ollie Watkins 6/10
SUBS: (On for Kane, 60’) What a difference he made with his running and energy up front. He unsettled the Spain defence and gave his side options. A poor touch when put in by Bellingham at the end meaShow more
Cole Palmer 8/10
(On for Mainoo, 69’) The lad is a game-changer. Alongside Watkins, he galvanised England. The finish for his goal was sheer quality. Should have had more time on the pitch during the tournament. Getty