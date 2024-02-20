Live Blog
A handout photo made available by the Houthis media center shows Houthi fighters collecting alleged debris of a US drone after being shot down in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, 19 February 2024. Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for four missile attacks in the past 24 hours, including attacks on a UK-registered cargo ship and two US ships in the Gulf of Aden and a US drone MQ9 in the port city of Hodeidah, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The attacks came just a day after the US forces launched five strikes on Houthi targets, including an unmanned underwater vessel. The US designation of Yemen's Houthis as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist group' came into effect on 16 February, due to their increased attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023. The US Department of Defense announced in December 2023 a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea in response to the escalation of Houthi attacks. EPA / HOUTHIS MEDIA CENTER / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Israel-Gaza war live: Houthis claim UK registered ship might sink after attack

EU launches Red Sea mission to ensure freedom of navigation and protect merchant vessels

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • US proposes UN resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
  • Israeli air raids targets southern Lebanon
  • ICJ hears Palestinian demands for end of Israeli occupation
  • Fourteen lorries enter Gaza with aid from UAE as Rafah crossing reopens
  • EU launches Red Sea naval mission to protect shipping
  • UN: 'credible allegations' of sexual violence against Palestinian women
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,092, with 69,028 wounded
LIVE UPDATES
IN PICTURES
COMMENT
VIDEO
MAPS
FULL COVERAGE

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 20, 2024, 4:57 AM