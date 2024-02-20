Israel-Gaza war live: Houthis claim UK registered ship might sink after attack

<p>The EU has launched a naval mission on Monday<span style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">&nbsp;to protect Red Sea shipping</span>&nbsp;from Yemen's Houthis as they claimed to have attacked a UK registered ship that was now at the risk of sinking.</p><p>The Houthi attacks have so far not caused any ships to sink nor killed crew members, but reports of the possibility of a ship sinking on Monday has caused concern.</p><p>The Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-operated general cargo ship reportedly came under attack in Bab Al Mandeb off Yemen on Sunday.</p><p>“The operation will play a key role in safeguarding commercial and security interests, for the sake of the EU and the wider international community,” said the EU's foreign affairs minister Josep Borrell.&nbsp;</p><p>Dubbed Aspides, Greek for “shield", the mission will be run from Larissa&nbsp;<span style="color: rgb(0, 78, 121);">in central Greece</span>&nbsp;under the command of Greek Commodore Vasilios Griparis and on-board command of Italian rear admiral Stefano Costantino.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/02/19/eu-launches-red-sea-mission-as-houthis-claim-uk-registered-ship-might-sink/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>