UK rushes low-cost drone interceptor missile into service to defend Gulf states

Britain has deployed a new low-cost anti-drone missile system to RAF operations in the Middle East as the UK steps up its efforts to protect Gulf states.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) has been rushed into service, moving from trials to active deployment in less than two months, to be fitted on to RAF Typhoon fighter jets operating in the Gulf.

At around $20,000 per missile, it is designed to destroy hostile drones at a fraction of the cost of traditional air-to-air weapons.

British officials say the system represents a major shift in how the UK responds to the increasingly common use of inexpensive drones by hostile groups across the region.

The Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) on a Typhoon. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence Info

APKWS uses laser-guidance technology to convert unguided 70mm Hydra rockets into precision weapons capable of engaging drones and other airborne threats. By comparison, conventional air defence missiles can cost a hundred times more than the drones they are designed to destroy.

Luke Pollard, a defence minister, said the rapid deployment would strengthen Britain’s ability to respond to Shahed-136 threats. “The RAF is defending partners across the Middle East while ensuring British forces can counter drone attacks more effectively and at much lower cost,” he said.

Drones will accompany the Army’s Apache helicopters. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence Info

Autonomous wingmen

On Friday, ministers announced the establishment of a new system of autonomous drones to accompany the Apache helicopter fleet.

They are being developed under Project NYX. The Army’s concept demonstrator programme aims to develop Uncrewed Air Systems capable of operating as “loyal wingmen” to Apache crews across a range of missions. These include reconnaissance, precision strike, target acquisition and electronic warfare in contested environments.

If these prove successful, the aim is to field an operational variant for use by 2030.

Uncrewed Air Systems (UAS) will be capable of operating as ‘loyal wingmen’ to the Apaches. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence Info

A statement said the drones were designed to be fully autonomous with Apache pilots benefiting from the information they provide, without needing to control them directly. All decisions which result in the use of weapons will continue to be made by a human.

Middle East deployment

British aircraft have flown more than 2,500 operational hours in the Middle East since the Iran conflict began.

The UK has also expanded its wider regional air defence network, with air defence systems including Sky Sabre in Saudi Arabia and the Lightweight Multirole Missile in Bahrain, as well as the Rapid Sentry and ORCUS systems in Kuwait.

The announcement follows a separate Ministry of Defence agreement to buy Skyhammer interceptor missiles designed to defeat Shahed-style drones.

Defence officials say the latest deployment highlights Britain’s long-term commitment to Gulf security at a time when drone warfare is rapidly reshaping the regional battlefield.