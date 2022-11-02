Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his Mumbai home on his 57th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan marked his 57th birthday by greeting fans on the balcony of his Mumbai home at midnight, accompanied by his youngest son AbRam.

The actor waved to the hundreds of fans who had gathered outside his home in Mumbai’s Bandstand on the eve of his birthday on November 2, a tradition that has been continuing for several years.

And as expected, Khan stepped out at the stroke of midnight as fans cheered and sang birthday songs for the actor.

And he's here! ❤️🌟#ShahRukhKhan greets his fans who have gathered near Mannat on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/Mh28ohqc10 — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 1, 2022

Dressed in a black T-shirt, Khan climbed onto scaffolding on the side of his home, blew kisses and did his signature pose as fans cheered.

In 2020, Burj Khalifa lit up with a special light show to mark Khan's birthday, which he was there to witness in person.

The actor shared a photo of himself standing on a balcony, as his image was projected onto the Burj Khalifa in the background.

"It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film," Khan wrote on Instagram. "Thanks and love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai ... my kids [are] mighty impressed and [I am] loving it!"

Earlier this year, Khan was honoured with a Happiness Card in Dubai.

He has been the face of several Dubai Tourism campaigns, and the latest initiative offers cardholders discounts and access to promotions around the emirate for the duration of their stay.

"GDRFA Dubai welcomes Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and grants him the Happiness Card with the aim of achieving happiness for them through various benefits, discounts and offers," the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs tweeted.

Khan is a regular visitor to Dubai, a city he previously described as his “second home”.

“There is something about the city that keeps calling me back,” he said. “I am amazed by the warmth, hospitality, love and memories that Dubai and its people have given me over the years. Dubai is much more than its breathtaking locations and extravagance; it's a feeling. The city is full of surprises, and every time I visit, I know that there’s something new that awaits me."

