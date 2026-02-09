Bad Bunny’s half-time show: The political moments and messages

"God bless America," Bad Bunny said in English at the end of his 13-minute Super Bowl half-time show that was performed mostly in Spanish, a historic moment for Latin ⁠music ‌on one of America's biggest stages.

As back-up dancers flanked the singer, waving the flags of Latin American countries, Bad Bunny recited the names of the nations, as well as the US and Canada. He held up a football inscribed with the phrase "together we are America" as fireworks lit up Levi's Stadium and a jumbotron behind him displayed the words: "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

The message at the end of Bad Bunny's performance. AFP

It's the same message Bad Bunny delivered when he made history last week at the Grammys for being the first artist to win Album of the Year for a record sung entirely in Spanish. He, however, did not reference the US Immigration and Customs ‌Enforcement agency, or ICE, whose deportation policies he has openly criticised in the past.

In one of the show’s most touching moments, cameras cut to a young boy sitting with his family and watching on television as Bad Bunny accepted the Grammy. The singer then hands his trophy to the child, who beamed with excitement. That sequence prompted social-media speculation that it was a nod to five-year-old Liam Ramos, the Minnesota boy whose detention by ICE sparked national outcry last month.

Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. AFP

The Puerto Rican singer performed almost entirely in Spanish. EPA

Lady Gaga joined him for a song. Reuters

Bad Bunny opened with Titi Me Pregunto, a song that cemented his status as a pop force in 2022 and remains one of his most recognisable hits. Reuters

Gaga performed a salsa-inflected version of her hit Die With a Smile. AFP

Other celebrity appearances included actress Jessica Alba, rapper Cardi B, actor Pedro Pascal and singer Karol G. Reuters

Bad Bunny rarely addressed the crowd directly. Instead, the messages were carried through song choice and imagery. EPA

Bad Bunny climbed a power line to deliver El Apagon, its searing lyrics addressing rolling power cuts, displacement and corruption in Puerto Rico. EPA

Ricky Martin, one of the first Puerto Rican artists to achieve sustained global pop success, was a special guest. EPA

While the colourful half-time performance may have been less political than some expected, considering the outspoken Puerto Rican star's social activism, it had plenty of symbolism and messages. EPA



















While the colourful half-time performance may have been less political than some expected, considering the outspoken Puerto Rican star's social activism, it had plenty of symbolism and messages.

The set featured a sugarcane plantation, domino players, a Latino wedding and electricity poles during El Apagon (The Blackout), a song that criticises Puerto Rico’s chronic power cuts and failing infrastructure.

At various points, he was joined by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, who performed a salsa version of her Bruno Mars collaboration Die with a Smile. Other celebrity appearances included actress Jessica Alba, rapper Cardi B, actor Pedro Pascal and singer Karol G.

Bad Bunny climbs an electric pole during El Apagon (The Blackout), a song that criticises Puerto Rico’s chronic power cuts and failing infrastructure. AFP

The choice of Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, to feature in the half-time show drew a rebuke from US President Donald Trump and other conservatives over the entertainer's outspoken criticism of US immigration policy.

Trump called the performance "one of the worst ever".

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the greatness of America and doesn’t represent our standards of success, creativity or excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying," he posted on social media. "This 'show' is just a slap in the face to our country," he added.