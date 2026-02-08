Trump refuses to apologise for racist post that showed Obamas as apes

US President Donald Trump said he will not apologise for a video shared on his social media account that depicted ⁠Barack and ​Michelle Obama as apes.

The White House said it was “erroneously” posted after earlier disputing criticism of the video and calling it "fake outrage".

The offending post, which remained on Mr Trump's Truth Social account for about 12 hours after it went up during a flurry of late-night messaging on Thursday, had been shared by a member of staff, the White House said.

The minute-long video on Mr Trump's account amplified his false claims that his 2020 election ‍defeat was the result of ‍fraud. At the end, the video briefly jumps to a crudely AI-generated clip of dancing primates superimposed with the Obamas' ⁠heads, while The Lion Sleeps Tonight plays.

He later told reporters that he “didn’t see the whole thing” before it was posted to his Truth Social account. The president said he had seen the first part of the video, about voter fraud, and sent it to staff.

The president added that “generally they look at the whole thing, but I guess somebody didn’t.”

Mr Trump told reporters he wouldn’t apologise, because he didn’t make a mistake. Asked if he would condemn the racist parts of the video, Trump responded, “Of course I do.”

The post on Trump's Truth Social network drew criticism from some Republican quarters, but most kept quiet. Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is a Trump ally and is black, said the video should be taken down.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Mr Scott said on X. “The President should remove it.”

Republican Representative Mike Lawler of New York was among several other prominent political figures who said Mr Trump should apologise and delete the post.

This message was posted on US President Donald Trump's Truth Social account on February 5, 2026.

The Obamas did not comment in public.

White supremacists have for centuries depicted people of African ancestry as monkeys as part of campaigns to dehumanise and ⁠dominate black populations.

“Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers ​that future Americans will embrace the Obamas ‍as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history,” said Ben Rhodes, a former Obama aide, on X.

Mr Trump has ⁠a history ‌of sharing racist rhetoric and long promoted the false conspiracy theory that Mr Obama was not born in the ⁠US.

In December, Mr Trump described Somalis as “garbage” who should be thrown out of the ⁠country.

Civil rights advocates have said Mr Trump’s rhetoric has become increasingly bold, normalised and politically permissible.

“Donald Trump’s video is blatantly racist, disgusting, and utterly despicable,” said Derrick Johnson, national president of the civil rights group NAACP, in a statement to Reuters. “Voters are watching and will remember this at the ballot box.”