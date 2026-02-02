‘ICE out’ goes mainstream at Grammys with Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more

The Grammys featured symbolic gestures and outspoken moments as artists used the red carpet and stage to criticise US immigration enforcement.

Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, Kehlani and folk legend Joni Mitchell were among A-list names to sport "ICE out" pins, which has gained popularity since the US Immigration and Customs ‌Enforcement agency, or ICE, killed two American citizens last month.

The deaths of mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good and intensive care nurse Alex Pretti have sparked demonstrations across America against President Donald Trump's move to send more than 3,000 ICE agents to the state of Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale immigration enforcement push.

The "ICE out" pins have since been seen at major events this awards season, including at the Golden Globes and the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Billie Eilish was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Wildflower at the Grammys. Reuters

Kehlani, who won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for Folded, delivered an expletive-laden rebuke of ICE during her acceptance speech. “I hope everybody's inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what's going on," she said.

Kehlani won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for Folded. Reuters

Other famous faces spotted wearing the pins included Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, producer Jack Antonoff, Samara Joy, Amy Allen, actress Helen J Shen and Eilish's brother, singer and producer Finneas.

Vernon, whose group is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, said he also wore a whistle as a tribute to the legal observers documenting the actions of federal agents in the streets of Minnesota.

"I think there's a reason that music exists and it's to heal and to bring people together," he told AP. "But the real work are those observers on the ground in Minneapolis. We just want to shout them out."

Singer and producer Finneas on the red carpet. AFP

In his opening monologue, comedian and ceremony host Trevor Noah took a jab at Trump and rapper Nicki Minaj, who recently visited the White House and expressed her support for the US President.

"Nicki Minaj is not here," Noah joked. "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues, actually."

Record-breaking Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who was nominated for six Grammys, picked up the Best Musica Urbana Album for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

"Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ‘ICE out,'” he said to a huge cheer. "We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

Eilish, who won Song of the Year for Wildflower, urged everyone to "keep fighting".

"No one is illegal on stolen land," she said, after accepting her award. "It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter."

British pop singer Olivia Dean, who won Best New Artist, also called for immigrants to be celebrated.

"I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant," she said. "I'm a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated, so yeah, we're nothing without each other."