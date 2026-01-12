Palestine and ICE protest messages on Golden Globes red carpet

Political messages appeared on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, with several stars using their attire to signal support for social and humanitarian causes.

Actors Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes were among those seen wearing “Be Good” pins, a slogan associated with protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and calls for more humane immigration policies.

Be Good is a campaign started by several non-profit organisations including the American Civil Liberties Union, to honour Renee Macklin Good and Keith Porter, while "also reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror – to be a good citizen, neighbour, friend, ally and human,' they said.

Good was killed by an ICE agent during an operation in Minneapolis last week while Porter was killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Northridge, California, on New Year's Eve.

Actress Natasha Lyonne with her Be Good pin on the Golden Globes red carpet. AFP

Ruffalo is well known for his activism, often using red carpets to talk about causes ranging from Gaza to climate change. He's nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for the HBO show Task.

Lyonne, meanwhile, is nominated for Best Actress for a Comedy or Musical for her role in the TV show Poker Face.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Hannah Einbinder wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin, part of a campaign launched by members of the creative community calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The red enamel badge has become a visible symbol of solidarity at awards shows and cultural events over the past year.

Hannah Einbinder on the red carpet of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Getty Images

Einninder, an outspoken critic of Israel's policies on Palestine, also wore the pin at the Critics Choice Awards last week.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state,” she said at the Emmy Awards last year, where she won the Best Supporting Actress of Hacks.