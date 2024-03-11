Stars shine for peace: The 'Artists4Ceasefire' and Palestinian flag at the Oscars

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The 96th Annual Academy Awards, held in Hollywood, California, was a night for celebrating cinematic achievements – and a platform for Middle East peace.

Among the glitz and glamour, several of those attending wore the “Artists4Ceasefire” pin, calling attention to the continuing conflict in Gaza and advocating for de-escalation and ceasefire.

The pin, according to the Artists4Ceasefire group, stands for “collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza".

The initiative was widely supported by celebrities, indicating their commitment to use their visibility for global causes.

The pins, including the Palestinian flag worn by French actors Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud, stars of Anatomy of a Fall, conveyed a message of unity and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Celebrities Advocating for Peace

American director Ava DuVernay, actor Mark Ruffalo and British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, alongside others, arrived at the Oscars with the pin.

Ramy Youssef, who was in the surreal comedy Poor Things, emphasised the campaign's message: “It's about 'stop killing kids'.”

Youssef stressed the importance of halting violence to allow space for healing and justice.

“We're using our voices to speak to people's hearts,” he said. "We want people to have safety and justice.

“It's obviously something a lot of people have a lot of opinions about, and I think there can be a place and time to process feelings.

“The best time to process feelings is when there isn't active violence happening. So, we need to stop the violence, we need to stop the bombing.”

Sister and brother Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, both nominated for an Oscar, also wore the red pin calling for a ceasefire between Gaza and Israel.