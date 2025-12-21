Awards season 2026: Dates to note and how to watch film and television ceremonies in the UAE

The international film and television awards season goes into high gear in the early months of 2026, bringing together a succession of high-profile ceremonies that recognise the year’s most acclaimed work.

While most of these events are staged in the US or the UK, several are accessible to viewers in the UAE through regional broadcasters and global streaming platforms.

Here is a guide to the most significant awards, their background, and whether they can be watched in the UAE.

Critics’ Choice Awards (January 5)

The Critics’ Choice Awards, which are voted on by members of the Critics Choice Association, who represent film and television critics across North America, is about to enter its 31st year. Established in 1995, the ceremony has become a reliable early indicator of awards momentum, particularly in the lead-up to the Oscars.

The awards recognise both film and television, reflecting the convergence of prestige cinema and premium TV, and have gained influence as critics’ choices increasingly align with later industry wins.

UAE start time: About 3am

Can I watch in the UAE? There is no confirmed regional TV or streaming partner offering a live or full replay of the ceremony. Official clips and highlights are typically released online after the event.

Golden Globe Awards (January 12)

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart on the red carpet at the Golden Globes first-time nominee celebration on December 17 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in California. AP Photo

First held in 1944, the Golden Globe Awards are among the longest-running internationally recognised screen awards. They are distinctive for dividing film and television honours into drama and comedy or musical categories, allowing a broader range of titles to be recognised.

The Globes have shaped awards season narratives, boosting the visibility of international films and emerging talent alongside major studio releases.

UAE start time: About 4am

Can I watch in the UAE? Yes. In recent years, the ceremony has been broadcast live in the UAE on Shahid, MBC’s streaming platform, including red-carpet coverage. While final confirmation for 2026 is pending, Shahid remains the most consistent regional broadcaster.

Independent Spirit Awards (February 16)

Established in 1984, the Independent Spirit Awards celebrate filmmaking outside the Hollywood studio system, with a focus on originality, creative risk and independent production. Organised by Film Independent, the ceremony has earned a reputation for highlighting films that go on to mainstream recognition.

In recent years, the awards have expanded to include television categories, reflecting the rise of independently produced series and limited-run projects.

UAE start time: About 4am

Can I watch in the UAE? Yes. The ceremony is streamed live globally on YouTube through Film Independent and IMDb’s official channels, making it fully accessible in the UAE without a subscription.

Bafta Film Awards (February 23)

A British Academy Film Award (Bafta) statue. AP

Dating to 1947, the Bafta Film Awards are presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and are regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in global cinema. While rooted in the UK industry, Bafta frequently recognises international films and performances.

The ceremony is often viewed as a key Oscars precursor, particularly in acting and technical categories, though Bafta voting tends to reflect distinct British and European sensibilities.

UAE start time: About 1am

Can I watch in the UAE? There is no confirmed live TV or streaming broadcast available. Selected clips and acceptance speeches are typically released online after the event.

Academy Awards (March 16)

The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 16. AP

The Academy Awards, first presented in 1929, remain the most globally recognised celebration of cinematic achievement. Organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars honour excellence across acting, directing, writing and technical disciplines.

An Oscar win continues to have a significant impact on a film’s cultural and commercial life, often driving renewed cinema attendance and streaming interest worldwide. In recent years, the Academy has expanded its international reach, with increased recognition for non-English-language films.

UAE start time: About 3am

Can I watch in the UAE? Yes. The Oscars have been broadcast live in the UAE by Shahid, including red-carpet coverage and the full ceremony.

On December 17, however, the academy announced a partnership with YouTube from 2029. A statement read: "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and YouTube signed a multi-year deal that will give YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars, beginning in 2029 with the 101st Oscars ceremony and running through 2033."

