Hend Sabry and Alia Bhatt receive honorary Golden Globe awards at Red Sea Film Festival

The Golden Globes have honoured Tunisian actress Hend Sabry and Indian actress Alia Bhatt at a ceremony held during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Sabry received the Omar Sharif Award for the impact she has made in regional storytelling. Bhatt was presented with the inaugural Golden Globes Horizon Award, which recognised an artist whose rise in global cinema reflects the growing influence of the Middle East as a centre for film and television.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, described Sabry as an iconic figure, adding that her award paid tribute to one of Arab cinema’s most influential performers. Omar Sharif, the late Egyptian actor, was the first Golden Globe winner from the region, receiving three awards for his roles in Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.

Sabry has long been recognised as one of the most influential figures in Arab cinema. She began her career in Tunisia before rising to prominence in Egypt, where her roles in acclaimed films such as The Yacoubian Building, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story and Asmaa established her as a leading voice in regional storytelling.

She is widely praised for pushing Arab cinema towards more nuanced depictions of women’s lives. She has received numerous best actress awards across major Arab film festivals and has become a cultural ambassador for Arab creativity, using her platform to support regional filmmakers and advocate for greater representation in global cinema.

Sigourney Weaver, left, presented the Omar Sharif Award to Hend Sabry. Getty Images

Sabry said she was deeply honoured to receive an award named after a legendary figure in Arab cinema. She said her career has focused on telling the stories of complex women, and that sharing the stage with Bhatt reflected a significant moment for women in the industry. She added that joining the Golden Globes’ long history of recognition was a meaningful milestone.

Bhatt, one of the most prominent stars in contemporary Indian cinema, made her breakthrough with Highway in 2014 and went on to deliver standout performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the latter elevating her profile on the international stage.

Alia Bhatt at the Golden Globes Gala Dinner. Getty Images

She has won multiple Filmfare Awards and has been cited among the most influential entertainers of her generation, including being named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list. Alongside acting, she has expanded into production and global collaborations, reflecting her ambition to help shape a more international and inclusive future for Indian storytelling.

Bhatt said she was grateful for the award and honoured to represent a new generation of performers making their mark internationally. She said the recognition comes at a time when global voices are working together to tell more inclusive stories and she hopes to continue highlighting powerful and deserving female narratives.

The 83rd Golden Globes will take place on January 11, 2026.

The biog Name: Fareed Lafta Age: 40 From: Baghdad, Iraq Mission: Promote world peace Favourite poet: Al Mutanabbi Role models: His parents