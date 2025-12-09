UAE release date set for award-winning Gaza film The Voice of Hind Rajab

A film recounting the final hours of Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who was killed at the age of five by Israeli fire in Gaza in January 2024, while stranded in a car and surrounded by the bodies of her deceased relatives, will open in the UAE on December 17.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is the latest film by award-winning Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and screenings have been confirmed at Cinema Akil in Dubai.

The docudrama, which uses the actual voice of the child in the film, won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in September at the Venice Film Festival, where it also received a record 23-minute, 50-second standing ovation after its world premiere.

It has since been screened at festivals across Europe and the Middle East. Last month, the Doha Film Festival opened for its 15th year with an emotional address from Hind's mother, Wissam Hamada.

“Hind is gone, but her voice still wakes me up every dawn,” she told the audience at the Middle East and North Africa premiere of The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Director Kaouther Ben Hania won the Silver Lion prize for the docudrama at the Venice Film Festival in September. Getty images

“My message is not just words – it’s the pain of a mother who lost her daughter, and then found in her universal love a message from God, and understood that my role is to carry the voice of the children of Gaza to the world, the children who live in the heart of war, in darkness, deprived of their most basic rights, of their dreams that are snatched away before they grow up. ”

On Monday, the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, for the coming 2026 Golden Globes.

UAE screenings begin at the independent art house venue Cinema Akil, with showings set throughout late December as the film makes its way across the region.

Other UAE exhibitors such as Vox Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas have not yet announced whether they will show the film.

