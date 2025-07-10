Hind Rajab, Gaza child killed by Israeli fire, gets Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Hind Rajab, the six-year-old Palestinian child who was killed by Israeli fire while stranded in a car with her dead family members, has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was submitted by Khaled Beydoun, law professor at Arizona State University, in collaboration with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).

Her nomination is to honour "every Palestinian child whose life has been stolen by war and genocide" and serves as a statement “to recognise the relentless horror children in Gaza have endured” in almost two years of war, wrote Mr Beydoun on Instagram.

Israel’s 21-month war in Gaza has killed more than 1,300 children since it began. UN officials have repeatedly warned that Gaza has become a “graveyard for children”.

One of them was Hind. She had been with her mother’s uncle and his wife, and four other children, in a car in Gaza city when an Israeli tank started firing at them. All of them were killed instantly, except for Hind and her cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh.

Layan was the first to alert the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) that the car had been surrounded by Israeli forces. “They’re shooting at us,” she said in a phone call, before her screams eventually went quiet and the line dropped. When PRC rang back, the phone was answered by Hind, who was sitting in a car with six bodies.

The nomination comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination as Gaza ceasefire talks pick up.

Hind’s nomination was “planned long before Trump's,” wrote Mr Beydoun. “We can't think of a stronger statement and response.”

Mr Netanyahu's status as head of state and Mr Beydoun's position as university professor make them both eligible to submit a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hind's body was found riddled with bullets after a phone call of her pleading for help was shared widely on social media.

Hind’s story must never be forgotten. Her voice must never be silenced Khaled Beydoun ,

law professor at Arizona State University

Hind's mother was able to join a three-way call with her daughter and the operatives – the last time she would hear her voice. Hind told her mother she was injured in her arm, back and leg, and was bleeding from her mouth, before contact was lost with her for 12 days.

"It was the most brutal phone call of my life. Hearing my daughter injured, crying and screaming and not being able to do anything to help her," Hind’s mother told The National in an interview last year.

Six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab. AFP

Hind’s body was retrieved on February 10, and investigators found 335 bullet holes in the car she had been sheltering in.

An analysis by UK research agency Forensic Architecture found it was "not plausible that the shooter could not have seen that the car was occupied by civilians, including children". Two paramedics who were sent to the scene to save Hind were also killed, and the ambulance they were travelling in had been struck by Israeli forces, the Red Crescent said.

Hind’s death sparked global outrage and solidarity, with US singer Macklemore releasing a song named after her and students at Columbia University renaming a building in her honour.

“Hind’s story must never be forgotten. Her voice must never be silenced,” said Mr Beydoun.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90 1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now