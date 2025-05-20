Wissam Wishah, a Palestinian who lost three children in Israeli strikes on Gaza, sits in the ruins of a refugee camp with his son. AFP
News

Israel is killing children in Gaza as a 'hobby', Israeli MP says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes opposition Democrats leader Yair Golan's remarks as anti-Semitic

Amr Mostafa
May 20, 2025