Palestinians inspect the rubble of Al Lahham family's home, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on May 15. AP
Palestinians inspect the rubble of Al Lahham family's home, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on May 15. AP

Opinion

Comment

Hamas’s tactics and Israel’s wars have become ends in themselves

Dr James Zogby is the president of the Arab American Institute and a columnist for The National

May 20, 2025