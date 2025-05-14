Deep craters created by an Israeli air strike on the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. AP
Israel intensifies air strikes on Gaza with more than 70 killed

Attacks come a day after strike on European Hospital kills at least 34

Nagham Mohanna
May 14, 2025