Body of Hind Rajab, 6, found in Gaza city 12 days after she went missing

The body of six year-old Hind Rajab has been found in Gaza city, 12 days after she was last heard from, by her mother and Palestinian Red Crescent personnel, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

She last told her mother, in a phone call pleading for help, that she was in a vehicle with extended family members, and an Israeli tank was firing at them.

All of them were killed instantly, except her cousin and Hind, who was wounded in her back, leg and arm.

She told her mother, Wissam, that she was also bleeding from her mouth.

Two of the Red Crescent's paramedics were sent to the scene in Tal Al Hawa, west of Gaza city.

Yousef Zaino and Ahmad Al Madhoon went missing as well. Their bodies were also found on Saturday, and after the ambulance they were travelling in was struck by Israeli forces, the Red Crescent said.

🚨 Urgent: The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance was discovered bombed the Tal al-Hawa area of #Gaza City, resulting in the killing of crew members Yusuf Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, who had been missing since a rescue mission for the child Hind Rajab 12 days ago.#NotATarget❌… pic.twitter.com/dCgfeevTd8 — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) February 10, 2024

Hind had said she was able to see the "red flashing lights" from the ambulance just before before the three-way call with her mother and Red Crescent staff was cut off.

The Red Crescent said it received clearance for the rescue attempt from the International Committee of the Red Cross, before sending the ambulance.

The Israeli army did not respond to an earlier request, and another one made on Saturday by The National, for comment on Hind's whereabouts and why Israeli forces were shooting at a parked civilian vehicle and an ambulance.

The distance from Al Ahli Arab hospital to Al Fares Station where the vehicle containing Hind and her family was parked. Photo: Google

Hind was in the car with her uncle Bashar Hamadah, his wife and their three children, when the Israeli tanks surrounded their vehicle and opened fire on them, immediately killing of all its occupants except Hind and her cousin, Layan, Wafa said.

Layan, who also died from gunshot wounds, made the initial call to the Red Crescent but the line went dead after a burst of gunfire. When they called back, Hind answered the phone.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Hind's uncle Samih Hamadah, said the car the family were travelling in was full of bullet holes.

"The corpses were decaying," he said.

Hind's mother told The National on Tuesday she had spent every day since she last spoke to Hind at Al Ahli Arab hospital, waiting for news of her daughter.