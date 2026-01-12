Golden Globes 2026 top moments: Mullets, memes and memorable messages

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards delivered a night that mixed star power with defining cultural and industry moments, setting the tone for a bustling Hollywood awards season. Held in Beverly Hills, the ceremony was dominated by One Battle After Another in the film categories, while Adolescence emerged as a critical triumph on television, each taking home multiple honours.

Timothee Chalamet captured his first Globe for Marty Supreme, while Hamnet won Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Pitt and The Studio secured top television accolades, and the Globes also introduced a Best Podcast category, which went to Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Beyond the trophies, memorable speeches, unexpected turns and standout red-carpet statements ensured the evening resonated well beyond Hollywood.

Here are some of the best moments from the red carpet and ceremony.

Palestinian tatreez celebrated

Saja Kilani wears a dress that celebrates her Palestinian heritage. EPA

Saja Kilani made a statement by arriving in a custom black gown inspired by the Palestinian thobe. Designed by Jordanian Reema Dahbour, the look featured tatreez embroidery at the neckline, referencing protection, memory and identity.

Speaking to British Vogue, Kilani described fashion as a “language when words fall short”. The moment echoed the emotional weight of her film The Voice of Hind Rajab, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, which was nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category.

Good intentions

Mark Ruffalo and wife, actress Sunrise Coigney, on the red carpet. AFP

Political messages appeared on the red carpet with Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes wearing Be Good pins, a slogan associated with protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and calls for more humane immigration policies.

Be Good is a campaign started by several non-profit organisations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, to honour Renee Good and Keith Porter, who were killed by ICE agents.

The campaign is also meant to “remind us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror – to be a good citizen, neighbour, friend, ally and human”, the organisations said.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Hannah Einbinder wore an Artists4Ceasefire pin, part of a campaign launched by members of the creative community calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The red enamel badge has become a visible symbol of solidarity at awards shows and cultural events over the past year.

Making history

Wagner Moura is the first Brazilian to win a Globe. Reuters

Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian performer to win Best Actor for his role in The Secret Agent. Years after earning a nomination for Narcos, Moura finally claimed the statue, dedicating the win to “memory and generational trauma”. He also paid tribute to director Kleber Mendonca Filho, calling him “a genius”, as the film also won Best Non-English Language Film.

A nod to Abu Dhabi

Hamnet team, from left, Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, Chloe Zhao, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Jacobi Jupe. EPA

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao returned to the awards circuit after her superhero film excursion. Her historical drama Hamnet emerged as one of the evening’s major winners, taking Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

The film, which explores the family life of William Shakespeare and Agnes Hathaway, is co-produced by Neal Street Productions and RedBird IMI, the latter a partnership involving Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments, owner of The National.

Viral 6-7 moment

Duke McCloud scores points with the internet after making the viral 6-7 hand gesture on the red carpet. EPA

Duke McCloud, aged six, delivered one of the most charming moments of the red carpet when he flashed the viral “6-7” hand gesture on the red carpet. The young actor, who plays Milo in the miniseries All Her Fault, delighted photographers and viewers with the spontaneous move, which quickly went viral. The moment stood out as a reminder that awards season is as much about warmth and personality as it is about trophies.

Rah-rah speech

Rose Byrne's acceptance speech notes that her husband missed the event for a reptile expo. Reuters

Rose Byrne delivered one of the night’s most endearing speeches after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Byrne, marking her first Globe win, got emotional as she thanked director Mary Bronstein and her family and, moved on to a humorous conclusion about her husband, Bobby Cannavale, who missed the event to go check out a bearded dragon at a reptile expo.

Golden streak

KPop Demon Hunters team take home two Golden Globe awards. AFP

Netflix’s record-breaking KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The film edged out a competitive animated field, while its hit track Golden made history as the first Globes-winning song written and performed by South Korean and Korean-American artists. Director Maggie Kang praised the global resonance of a story rooted firmly in Korean culture, cementing the film’s awards-season momentum.

Wicked sense of style

Wicked director Jon M Chu complements his beige tuxedo with bejewelled pins featuring his leading ladies. EPA

Jon M Chu, director of the Wicked films, made sure that actress Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the films, was present at the ceremony despite not being able to make it in person. Chu sported two bejewelled pins, embossed with the faces of Erivo and Ariana Grande. Grande attended the ceremony in a dramatic black Vivienne Westwood gown that echoed her character Glinda.

Award-winning food

Food at the Golden Globes comes courtesy of chef Nobu Matsuhisa this year. EPA

Food became a talking point in its own right at the ceremony, pushing back against a recent run of underwhelming awards-season catering. After several events drew online ridicule for sparse snack plates, the Globes leaned into indulgence with a menu curated by chef Nobu Matsuhisa. On the menu were yellowtail jalapeno, miso black cod, lobster salad and assorted nigiri, drawing on signature dishes from Nobu's global restaurants. The meal concluded with white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge and ceremonial matcha cake, restoring a sense of occasion to one of Hollywood’s most closely watched nights.

Letting their hair down

Connor Storrie sports a mullet on the red carpet. AFP

Mullets and wolf cuts made an unexpected return to the red carpet. Subtle tufts at the nape became a recurring motif, worn with varying degrees of irony and confidence. Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell leant into the style he has long flirted with, while Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie embraced the look wholeheartedly. Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes, meanwhile, offered a softer interpretation, proving even divisive hairstyles can find favour under Hollywood lights.