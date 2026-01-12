Golden Globes 2026 winners so far, from KPop Demon Hunters to Owen Cooper and Timothee Chalamet

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards are under way in Beverly Hills, California. Often billed as one of Hollywood’s booziest bashes, this year’s ceremony unfolds against a backdrop of political tension in the US, following the country’s recent involvement in Venezuela and the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
One of the leading contenders this year is Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another, which topped the field with nine nominations. It's already won Anderson Best Director and Best Screenplay.
But the film faces stiff competition from Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster Sinners, Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean drama Hamnet and Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.
From the region, films to watch include Palestinian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab and Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, both nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category. Panahi is also nominated for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Drama. Spain’s Sirat, directed by Oliver Laxe and shot entirely in Morocco, is also nominated in Non-English film as well as Best Score.
On the television side, HBO’s The White Lotus leads with six nominations, followed by Netflix’s Adolescence with five with British actors Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper already winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Adolescence.
Winners are selected by more than 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, including The National’s film critic. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host after a widely praised turn at last year’s ceremony.
Here are all the winners so far:
Film categories
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
WINNER: The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director - Motion Picture
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
WINNER: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
WINNER: Ludwig Goransson - Sinners
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1: The Movie
Television categories
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Seth Rogen - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Postmortem
Best Podcast
WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR