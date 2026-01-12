Golden Globes 2026 winners so far, from KPop Demon Hunters to Owen Cooper and Timothee Chalamet

The 83rd Golden Globes Awards are under way in Beverly Hills, California. Often billed as one of Hollywood’s booziest bashes, this year’s ceremony unfolds against a backdrop of political tension in the US, following the country’s recent involvement in Venezuela and the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

One of the leading contenders this year is Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another, which topped the field with nine nominations. It's already won Anderson Best Director and Best Screenplay.

But the film faces stiff competition from Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster Sinners, Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean drama Hamnet and Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value.

From the region, films to watch include Palestinian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Hind Rajab and Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, both nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category. Panahi is also nominated for Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Drama. Spain’s Sirat, directed by Oliver Laxe and shot entirely in Morocco, is also nominated in Non-English film as well as Best Score.

On the television side, HBO’s The White Lotus leads with six nominations, followed by Netflix’s Adolescence with five with British actors Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper already winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Adolescence.

Winners are selected by more than 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, including The National’s film critic. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host after a widely praised turn at last year’s ceremony.

Here are all the winners so far:

Film categories

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne with her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. AFP

WINNER: Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet poses with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Marty Supreme. EPA

WINNER: Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

WINNER: The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Motion Picture - Animated

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director - Motion Picture

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

WINNER: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

WINNER: Ludwig Goransson - Sinners

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1: The Movie

Television categories

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Noah Wyle with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama for The Pitt. EPA

WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for Hacks. EPA

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Seth Rogen - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Stephen Graham with the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television award for Adolescence. Reuters

WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

British actor Owen Cooper with his award Best Supporting Actor – Television for Adolescence. AFP

WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - Postmortem

Best Podcast

Amy Poehler, winner of the Best Podcast Award for Good Hang with Amy Poehler. AFP

WINNER: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR