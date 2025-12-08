Iranian director Jafar Panahi earns Golden Globe nominations days after jail sentence

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has earned two Golden Globe nominations this year for It Was Just an Accident, a film that depicts five Iranians confronting a man they believe tortured them in jail.

The recognition comes at a complicated time for the director. This month, Iran sentenced Panahi, 65, to a year in prison and imposed a two-year travel ban, accusing him of spreading propaganda against the state, his lawyer Mostafa Nili said.

The ruling was issued in his absence as Panahi was in New York receiving three Gotham Awards for the film, which also won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May.

Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr, Majid Panahi and Hadis Pakbaten star in It Was Just An Accident. Photo: Les Films Pelleas

It Was Just an Accident was filmed in secret in Iran after the director spent seven months in prison. His sentence that ended in 2023 after a hunger strike. Panahi has not yet commented on his latest jail sentence and there was no indication of whether he planned to return to Iran.

He is among the most celebrated Iranian filmmakers and has continued making movies despite being jailed repeatedly, barred from travelling and placed under house arrest.

Panahi won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2000 for The Circle and received the Golden Bear in Berlin for Taxi Tehran in 2015. He was awarded the Best Screenplay prize at Cannes in 2018 for Three Faces.

His Palme d'Or success for It Was Just an Accident made him one of the few filmmakers to have won the top prizes at Venice, Berlin and Cannes.

Full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident – France

No Other Choice – South Korea

The Secret Agent – Brazil

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirat – Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – HamnetHans Zimmer – F1

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Music and lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden – Kpop Demon Hunters

Music by Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong JunLyrics by Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied to You”– Sinners

Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Music by Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by Nick Cave

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad PowersSeth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher – Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein – Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani – Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

