A scene from Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident. Photo: Les Films Pelleas
A scene from Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident. Photo: Les Films Pelleas

Culture

Film & TV

It Was Just an Accident review: Jafar Panahi's new Cannes film rages against the Iranian state

Acclaimed director has been banned from making movies or giving interviews in his country

James Mottram

May 23, 2025