Trucks carrying some of the 60 displaced families return to their village after more than five years in the Atmeh camps near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Kafr Sijna, south of Idlib. AP
Iran talking 'indirectly' to new Syrian regime

Tehran says Qatar and Turkey are acting as mediators with government that toppled its ally Al Assad

Lizzie Porter
Tehran

May 21, 2025