Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh

US President Donald Trump met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“It started in the morning as scheduled,” a Syrian official told The National. A US official also confirmed the meeting.

A Turkish presidency official confirmed to The National that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was part of a virtual meeting with Mr Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Mr Al Shara.

Mr Trump announced in Riyadh on Tuesday the lifting of American sanctions on Syria ahead of the landmark meeting.

“I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Mr Trump said at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the start of his Gulf tour.

The meeting with Mr Al Shara, which comes before Mr Trump attends a Gulf-US summit, marks a major turn of events for Syria, which is still adjusting to the end of the rule of former president Bashar Al Assad.

It’s also remarkable given Mr Al Shara's previous ties to Al Qaeda. He joined insurgents battling US forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war.

Syria, even before its ruinous civil war that started in 2011, struggled under a tightly controlled socialist economy and US sanctions for being a state-sponsor of terror since 1979.

The meeting took place behind closed doors. The White House did not immediately say who else was in the meeting or provide details on what was discussed.

Mr Trump said he was looking to give Syria “a chance at peace” under Mr Al Shara.

Mr Al Shara was named interim President of Syria in January, a month after his Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group led the storming of Damascus, ending the 54-year rule of the Assad family.

The US has been considering how to handle Mr Al Shara since he took power in December.

Many Gulf Arab leaders have rallied behind the new government in Damascus and want Mr Trump to follow, believing it can help defend against Iran’s return to influence in Syria, where it supported Mr Al Assad’s government during 14 years of civil war.

