The security operation launched by the Aleppo Security Directorate attacked a hideout of a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS. Photo: Syrian Ministry of Interior
The security operation launched by the Aleppo Security Directorate attacked a hideout of a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS. Photo: Syrian Ministry of Interior

News

MENA

Syria cracks down on ISIS remnants as authorities seek closer US ties

Interior Ministry official says operations underway to destroy group's urban presence

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

May 18, 2025