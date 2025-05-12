Qatari agents find 30 bodies of ISIS victims in FBI hunt in Syria

Qatar revealed on Monday it had found 30 bodies of ISIS victims in Syria, in a search carried out on the instructions of US investigators.

The remains of people "believed to have been kidnapped and killed" by ISIS were found in the town of Dabiq which was once controlled by the militants, said Qatar's internal security agency Lekhwiya.

The search came as part of an "international operation carried out in response to an official request submitted by the FBI to Lekhwiya", the security service said in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency.

It did not reveal the identities of the victims. DNA tests will be carried out by Qatari agents before "final results" of the search are announced, the statement added. There was no immediate comment from the US.

Syrian help

The Qatari agency said it carried out its mission "in full co-ordination with the Syrian government", which was said to have provided "everything necessary" to assist the search. A group of rebels led by former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al Sham took control of Damascus late last year.

ISIS once controlled large parts of Syria but lost Dabiq in 2016 as rival groups fought back in the town near Syria's border with Turkey. The group was declared territorially defeated in 2019.

US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, as well as humanitarian workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, were among those killed by the group. John Cantlie, a British correspondent, was abducted alongside Mr Foley in 2012 and was last seen alive in propaganda videos in 2016.

Qatar is also working with the US on ceasefire talks in Gaza and has revealed it is in talks to provide President Donald Trump with a new presidential jet, known as Air Force One. It denied suggestions the aircraft would be an improper gift.

