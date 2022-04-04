Family of slain US journalist testify about ransom demands

The ISIS terrorists who kidnapped American journalist James Foley did not make serious attempts to negotiate a ransom before executing him, family members testified on Monday.

Foley's brother and mother took the witness stand at US District Court in Alexandria at the terror trial of El Shafee Elsheikh.

The Briton is accused of playing a leading role in a hostage-taking scheme that led to the deaths of Foley and three other Americans — Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Foley, a freelance photographer who grew up in New Hampshire, left for Syria in October 2012.

He was well aware of the danger after spending more than a month in captivity in Libya while on assignment during the civil war.

Diane Foley, his mother, testified that she became deeply concerned about her son when he failed to call them as he usually would on Thanksgiving.

It was not until late November, after Thanksgiving, that they received an email from his captors seeking to establish a line of communication.

Michael Foley, James's brother, said the emails exchanged in November 2012 and January 2013 sought either the release of Muslim prisoners or €100 million ($109.7m).

“We had no ability to secure either of those demands,” he said. “It's not a reasonable demand. It's not a negotiation, in my mind.”

The captors did provide evidence that they were in possession of Foley and that he was still alive by giving personal details about his life that would have been known only to him and his family.

But despite repeated efforts to engage the captors in talks, the Foleys received no replies to emails for about eight months.

Finally, in August 2013, they received an email titled: "A message to the American government and their sheep-like citizens."

El Shafee ElSheikh is charged with kidnapping, murder and supporting a terrorist enterprise in the deaths of four US citizens: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. AFP

The email criticised the US for a recent bombing campaign against ISIS.

“As for the scum of your society who are held prisoner by us, they dared to enter the lion's den and were eaten," the message said.

It promised retaliation, ”the first of which being the blood of your American citizen, James Foley. He will be executed as a direct result of your transgressions towards us".

A few days later, Foley was beheaded in a gruesome video broadcast across the internet.

Both Foleys testified that they first learnt of his death from reporters calling for reaction. Michael Foley said he found the video readily available on the internet and watched it several times.

Diane Foley said she kept hoping it was a cruel joke. She called the FBI and other government officials she had been in contact with, but none would respond throughout the day.

The first official confirmation she received was on the evening news, when then-President Barack Obama confirmed the beheading.

The refusal to negotiate in serious terms is in contrast to earlier testimony, where mediators for European hostages had long discussions that resulted in the release of hostages.

One hostage was released after raising €2m, a negotiated figure that was just a fraction of what was demanded from the Foleys.

Elsheikh is better known as one of “the Beatles,” a nickname he and at least two other Brits were given by their captives because of their accents.

He and a long-time friend, Alexenda Kotey, were captured together and taken to Virginia to face trial. Kotey pleaded guilty last year in a bargain for a life sentence.

A third Beatle, Mohammed Emwazi, was the executioner in the video of Foley's murder. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike.

There have been conflicting statements during the trial about the existence of a fourth Beatle.

A man previously identified in public discussion, Aine Davis, is serving a prison sentence in Turkey.

Defence lawyers have highlighted the discrepancies over the Beatles' identities, and say there is insufficient evidence to prove Elsheikh took part in the hostage-taking scheme.

But prosecutors plan to present evidence later in the trial that Elsheikh confessed to his role under questioning from interrogators and in media interviews.