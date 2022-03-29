Trial of alleged ISIS 'Beatles' member begins in US

The trial of a man believed to be a member of an ISIS group nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents, and that beheaded US hostages in Iraq and Syria, begins in the US on Tuesday.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, will stand trial on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mr Elsheikh is believed to be one of the four militants in the ISIS cell, which released videos of the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, among other victims.

Mr Elsheikh and another member of the cell, Alexanda Kotey, were held in Iraq by the US military before being flown to America to face trial.

The trial of Mr Elsheikh will take place in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Mohammed Emwazi, a British citizen who oversaw the executions as part of the group, died in a drone strike in 2015. Aine Davis, the fourth member, was convicted in Turkey on terrorism charges and jailed.

Left to right, aid worker Kayla Mueller, journalist James Foley, air worker Peter Kassig and journalist Steven Sotloff. AFP

Kotey pleaded guilty in September 2021 to the murders of Foley, Sotloff, Mueller and Kassig. He will be sentenced next month.

He was a UK citizen before the British government withdrew his citizenship.

The charges against Mr Elsheikh, also a UK citizen, could carry the death sentence, but US prosecutors have advised British officials that they will not seek such a penalty against Mr Elsheikh or Kotey.

US District Judge T S Ellis, who will oversee the trial, is expected to spend Tuesday questioning potential jurors to ensure a fair trial.