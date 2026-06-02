Anthropic's Claude hit by major global outage due to 'unexpected capacity constraints'

Claude, Anthropic's generative artificial intelligence chatbot, has gone offline in a major outage affecting its global services.
Users can log in to the Claude interface, but the service does not respond to queries. Instead it returns a message saying: "A bit longer, thanks for your patience," The National can confirm.
"Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message. Please try again soon," a further pop-up message stated.
San Francisco-based Anthropic said it was aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
More to follow...