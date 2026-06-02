Anthropic says it is working to fix the issue with Claude. AFP
Anthropic says it is working to fix the issue with Claude. AFP
Anthropic says it is working to fix the issue with Claude. AFP
Anthropic says it is working to fix the issue with Claude. AFP

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Technology

Anthropic's Claude hit by major global outage due to 'unexpected capacity constraints'

Logins work but service does not respond to queries

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

June 02, 2026

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Claude, Anthropic's generative artificial intelligence chatbot, has gone offline in a major outage affecting its global services.

Users can log in to the Claude interface, but the service does not respond to queries. Instead it returns a message saying: "A bit longer, thanks for your patience," The National can confirm.

"Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message. Please try again soon," a further pop-up message stated.

San Francisco-based Anthropic said it was aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

More to follow...

Updated: June 02, 2026, 10:50 AM
TechnologyArtificial Intelligence