AI giant Anthropic files to go public after $965bn valuation

Anthropic, the maker of artificial intelligence chatbot Claude, on Monday announced it has filed for a proposed initial public offering that could mark a watershed moment in the AI boom.

The company said it had submitted its draft registration to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO of its common stock.

“This gives us the option to go public after the SEC completes its review,” the company said. “The proposed initial public offering will depend on market conditions and other factors.”

The move will determine whether the hype around the technology boom will be matched by investors on Wall Street.

The listing is one of a handful that could rewrite the history books for public listings.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is aiming to raise $75 billion at a target valuation of between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion when it makes its debut this month, which would smash the record held by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba when it raised $21.8 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut in 2014.

In a recent prospectus, Mr Musk's company said it plans to list under the ticker symbol SPCX on the Nasdaq.

Anthropic rival OpenAI is also preparing to file for a US IPO in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

Anthropic did not disclose the size or terms of its offering. The company last week said it had raised $65 billion in a Series H funding round at a $965 billion post-money valuation.

The funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Abu Dhabi technology investment firm MGX, which participated in the Series G funding round, also participated in the most recent funding round.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, has established itself as a dominant player in the AI sector through its coding models. The company has reported an annualised revenue of $47 billion from selling its technology to people and companies using Claude, and to do other work on their behalf.

Anthropic also recently struck a deal with SpaceX for access to graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity in its Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 AI supercomputers.

The company was valued at $380 billion in February.