Emirates flight from Edinburgh to Dubai rerouted to Manchester over fuel supply issue

An Emirates flight from Edinburgh to Dubai has been forced to divert to Manchester to refuel after supply problems in the Scottish capital.

A number of flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were delayed on Sunday evening as a result of jet fuel delivery problems.

Neither is connected to the Exolum pipeline, which supplies Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, all in London, as well as Manchester and some Royal Air Force bases, with fuel brought by road to the two Scottish airports.

An Edinburgh airport representative said fuel supplies were a matter for individual airlines. An issue with drivers caused the supply problems but this is now resolved, they added.

“The airport is assisting where possible and passengers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest information on their flight,” the representative said.

Tracking website Flightradar24 shows Emirates flight EK24 took off from Edinburgh at 10.39pm BST and landed in Manchester about 40 minutes later.

The plane then left for Dubai at 12.47am on Monday, arriving in Dubai at 11.11am, Flightradar24 said. An Air France flight from Edinburgh to Paris was also forced to divert to Manchester.

Meanwhile, Tui flights from Glasgow Airport were flying via Prestwick, also in Scotland, for refuelling, Aviation News reported on Sunday night.

A Glasgow Airport representative said: “A short‑term staffing issue has affected one of the fuel suppliers used by airlines at the airport, with work under way to return stock levels to normal. There have been no related flight cancellations and the airport remains fully operational.”

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil usually flows, has led to fears about jet fuel supplies in Europe.

Jet fuel exports from the Gulf states fell by about 80 per cent in March after the onset of the Iran war, as part of wider disruption that wiped more than 10 million barrels a day from global oil supply.