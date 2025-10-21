Landmark dinosaur discoveries in the Middle East that led to Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Stan, one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons, is among the scientific and ancient treasures that will be displayed at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi when it opens in Saadiyat Cultural District on November 22. That alone cements the museum’s status as a major destination for history enthusiasts and a hub for in-house research in palaeontology and geology.

And when the museum opens, Stan will be joined by The March of the Triceratops, a temporary exhibition which showcases the world’s only touring Triceratops herd.

But the presence of dinosaurs in this region goes back far beyond the museum walls. For millions of years, the creatures are thought to have roamed the lands that now form the Middle East and North Africa, leaving behind fossils and footprints that scientists continue to uncover.

Here are some of the key regional discoveries made over the past century.

Morocco

Professor Susannah Maidment with the fossil bones of Spicomellus afer, an armoured dinosaur discovered near Boulemane, Morocco. AFP

In a mountainous stretch called the Kem Kem Beds in Morocco in the late 1990s, American palaeontologist Paul Sereno and his team from the University of Chicago uncovered fossils belonging to several enormous dinosaurs, including the sail-backed Spinosaurus and the sharp-toothed Carcharodontosaurus.

In 2021, more than a century after the first North African discoveries, researchers at London’s Natural History Museum announced another major find, a dinosaur called Spicomellus afer, unearthed in the Middle Atlas Mountains, in Boulemane. Published in Nature Ecology & Evolution in 2021, the fossil is believed to be the oldest-known armoured dinosaur, a plant-eater protected by rows of bony plates and spikes along its back.

The discovery proved that these dinosaurs had already evolved in Africa about 168 million years ago.

Egypt

Palaeontologist Sanaa Al Sayed works on the remains of Mansourasaurus shahinae at Mansoura University in Egypt. Reuters

German palaeontologist Ernst Stromer, one of the pioneers of dinosaur research in North Africa, carried out expeditions in Egypt’s Western Desert in the early 1900s. He found the fossils of two dinosaurs: the carnivore Bahariasaurus and the long-necked plant-eater Aegyptosaurus – in a region referred to as the Bahariya Formation.

In 2001, American palaeontologist Joshua Smith discovered the remains of Paralititan stromeri, described as a titanosaur, one of the largest creatures to walk the Earth. Egyptian scientist Hesham Sallam from Mansoura University went one better, finding a near-complete fossil of Mansourasaurus shahinae.

In 2022, Canada’s Royal Tyrrell Museum and Mansoura University teamed up to uncover a neck bone from an abelisaurid, another meat-eater.

Oman

The Arabian Peninsula was first placed on the palaeontology map in 2000, when British researchers Hill and Walkden from the University of Aberdeen came across fragments in the Al-Khod Conglomerate, a region near Oman's capital, Muscat. The fossil parts of the plant-eating ornithopods and long-necked sauropods proved these dinosaurs had reached the region by the Late Cretaceous period, which spanned roughly 100 to 66 million years ago.

A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named Stan on display before its public auction at Christie's in New York. All photos: Reuters It is one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus skeletons discovered. It is named after paleontologist Stan Sacrison, who found it. High-quality casts of its bones are on display in museums around the world. The fearsome skull of Stan. Its huge teeth, designed to tear flesh. Stan was sold for $31.8 million in 2020.

Saudi Arabia

Where Oman discovered only fragments, Saudi Arabia became the first country in the Gulf confirmed to have dinosaur fossils in 2013. Researcher Benjamin Kear and his team from Sweden’s Uppsala University found the remains of seven tail bones from a titanosaur and two teeth from an abelisaurid along the Adaffa Formation on the kingdom’s north-west coast. The fossils are estimated to be more than 72 million years old, proving that large dinosaurs once roamed what is now Saudi Arabia.

Algeria

In 2005, scientists from Algeria and France discovered a nearly complete skeleton of the long-necked Chebsaurus algeriensis near the town of Ain El Kebira. Described in the journal Comptes Rendus Palevol, the fossils were found in rocks dating back about 160 million years and are regarded as one of the most accurate and well-preserved dinosaur finds in North Africa.

Sudan

More remains of sauropods and meat-eating theropods, estimated to have lived about 95 million years ago, were found in Sudan’s Wadi Milk Formation, about 700km north of Khartoum, by palaeontologists Werner and Weishampel in 2002. The University of Khartoum later uncovered additional fossils in the Shendi Formation, further illustrating how dinosaurs lived in the region during the Cretaceous period.

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Co%20Chocolat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20and%20Luchie%20Suguitan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Food%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fahad%20bin%20Juma%2C%20self-funding%2C%20family%20and%20friends%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LAST 16 SEEDS Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Juventus PLUS Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Chelsea

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly 8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A