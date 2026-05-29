Abu Dhabi's MGX touts participation in Anthropic's $65bn Series H funding

UAE-based technology investment company MGX touted on Friday its participation in US-based AI giant Anthropic's $65 billion Series H funding round.

This comes as Anthropic surpassed its rival, OpenAI, on Thursday to become Silicon Valley's most valuable AI company with a value of $965 billion

In a social media post, MGX said it was excited to continue supporting Anthropic's "continued investment in safety and interpretability research, expanded compute capacity for Claude, and the scaling of products and partnerships relied on by customers globally”. Claude is Anthropic's flagship AI assistant.

This is not MGX's first foray into investing in US tech companies. In recent years Abu Dhabi's AI investment platform has rapidly expanded its footprint.

In October 2025, MGX joined the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership and Blackrock's Global Infrastructure Partners consortium in a deal to acquire Aligned Data Centres, a major provider of AI infrastructure. The transaction was valued at an estimated $40 billion, one of the largest private equity digital infrastructure deals on record.

The acquisition is expected to boost global AI infrastructure capacity significantly and is poised to close by the end of June.

Although OpenAI was the first company to help AI break through to mainstream computing with its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022, Anthropic, whose founders departed OpenAI, has quickly caught up.

It has attracted many customers with its coding models that have cut software development time down significantly and levelled the playing field for start-ups and novice developers.

Anthropic has also not been shy about pushing a vision for AI that differs from that of its rivals.

In 2025, it went against the grain of many in the US tech sector by defending strict chip export policies that irked companies such as Nvidia and Microsoft, which felt the rules would harm American influence in the global AI race.

Anthropic's founder Dario Amodei has also been outspoken in warning about AI causing a potential labour disruption.

MGX previously participated in Anthropic's Series G funding round as well.

Its Series H participation is its latest major tech moves, which also include participating in large secondary transactions tied to OpenAI's valuation and deepening ties with global infrastructure projects aimed at scaling next-generation compute resources.

Last year, it made a major investment in OpenAI during the fast-rising company’s $300 billion valuation funding round. It also announced plans in September to link up with California-based Nvidia to build one of the largest AI campuses in Europe with the help of French companies.

In January, it was announced that MGX would hold a stake in TikTok USDS Joint Venture, which helped keep the popular platform operating in America.