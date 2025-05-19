Abu Dhabi's MGX partners with Nvidia to build Europe's largest AI campus

MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm for AI, and Nvidia announced on Monday plans to build the largest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/16/uae-chip-deal-us-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/16/uae-chip-deal-us-ai/">AI</a> campus in Europe along with French companies. The campus, which will be built near Paris, is expected to reach a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, the companies said in a joint statement. Bpifrance, Mistral AI and the French national investment bank are joining <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/03/13/abu-dhabis-mgx-makes-record-2bn-investment-in-binance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/03/13/abu-dhabis-mgx-makes-record-2bn-investment-in-binance/">MGX</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/14/humain-ai-nvidia-amd-aws/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/14/humain-ai-nvidia-amd-aws/">Nvidia</a> in the joint venture. The companies made the announcement at the Choose France Summit in Versailles. “At MGX, we see AI as the most transformative force of our time, and believe open, enduring infrastructure is key to unlocking its broad societal impact,” said Ahmed Yahia, MGX managing director and chief executive. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-macron-in-paris-ahead-of-ai-summit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/02/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-macron-in-paris-ahead-of-ai-summit/">President Sheikh Mohamed and French President Emmanuel Macron</a> met in Paris in February, where the investment of an AI campus in France was discussed. The UAE and France have maintained a Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership since 2022. The companies said the campus will include the first purpose-built intelligence hub in Europe that will support “the full AI life cycle”. “The France AI Campus will accelerate breakthroughs across science, education, public services, and business, fuelling Europe’s next wave of innovation,” Mr Yahia said. Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, added: “The AI Campus will be transformational infrastructure for France – built in France, to fuel France in the era of AI. It will revolutionise science, education, and industry.” Other partners in the joint venture include the French engineering group Bouygues, the low-carbon energy firm EDG Group, France’s national electricity transmission operator RTE and the engineering university Ecole Polytechnique. The French institution also has a collaboration with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Dubai.