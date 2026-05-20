Apple Sports app now available in UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Apple Sports app is now available in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and 90 additional countries.

On Tuesday, the US technology giant announced that the free app, which allows iPhone users to keep track of real-time sport scores, updates, statistics and upcoming games, is downloadable in a total of 170 countries.

They include Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, South Africa, “and many others across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa”, Apple said in a statement to The National.

The app allows users to access “updates in real time with live activities on your lock screen,” a description of the app, launched in 2024, says.

Users of iPhones can download and use the app free of charge from Apple's App Store.

Apple also said the app has been updated to help millions of iPhone users keep track of the upcoming Fifa World Cup.

“The World Cup unites fans across the globe, making it the ideal moment to bring Apple Sports to even more users,” said Oliver Schusser, an Apple vice president.

A news release from Apple highlights World Cup features such as tournament bracket view, a scrollable look at matchups and results for each round; visual formations, described as “enhanced game cards” showing each team’s starting line-up; and where available, one-tap access to Apple News, which “connects fans directly to comprehensive editorial coverage, including the latest headlines”.

The Apple News feature, however, is only available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

The company said that through the Apple Sports app, football “fans can easily jump to the Apple TV app with a single tap” to connect to streaming services showing matches.

Apple Sports currently makes it possible to keep track of the clubs, franchises, teams and conferences, including the Argentine Liga Profesional, the Champions League, F1, Major League Baseball, and the WNBA.

The Apple Sports app works with all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later and requires internet access.

Apple says that its sports app "delivers a personalized experience, putting fans’ favorite teams and leagues front and center with a simple and intuitive interface." Info

Initially, Apple Sports was available only in the US, UK and Canada. The latest announcement from Apple is one of the biggest expansions of the app's availability.

“Apple Sports was designed to be fast and simple, giving fans an easy way to stay on top of scores, stats and the action that matters most in real time,” Mr Schusser said.