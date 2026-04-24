The Trump factor: Will Maga politics and war with Iran taint the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

The US will be one of the hosts of this year's Fifa World Cup, but there are serious concerns that the policies of President Donald Trump will overshadow the biggest global sporting event.

Global and domestic crises – from the war with Iran to the White House's continuing immigration crackdown – have created a tense atmosphere in the lead-up to the World Cup that could shift attention from football to the President.

Iran fallout

The effects of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28 continue to be felt throughout the world, despite the recent ceasefire.

Iran have qualified for the World Cup and are scheduled to play New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in the same city on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. There has been some doubt about whether the squad will be able to come to the US but on Thursday an Iranian government spokesman said the team was preparing for its "proud and successful participation" in the competition.

The rubble of the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran after US-Israeli air strikes in early April. EPA Info

“They've made four consecutive World Cups and Iranians everywhere are generally really proud of them,” said Mabood Maghsoudlou, whose parents moved to the US from Iran during the Islamic revolution. Mr Maghsoudlou told The National in an earlier interview that the team already carry many burdens.

Iranian national team players hold photos of children said to have been killed in a US strike. AFP Info

“I think the team has a lot of weight on their backs traditionally,” he said, recalling previous instances in which issues added to the pressure on the team.

Historical context

It's no secret that football is nowhere near as popular in the US as it is in much of the rest of the world.

Many Americans only began to follow the sport when Brazilian football great Pele played in the country in the mid-1970s. He also visited the White House several times.

While football has grown in popularity, it does not yet challenge basketball, baseball or American football.

Richard Nixon meets Pele in 1973. Photo: US National Archives Info

Still, Timothy Kneeland, a professor of history, politics and law at Nazareth University in upstate New York, said that Mr Trump understands the global popularity of football, and has used it to try to curry favour with others.

“President Trump, who has an eye for power and influence, has cultivated a close personal relationship with [Fifa president] Gianni Infantino and given him nearly unlimited access to the Oval Office,” Mr Kneeland explained, adding that Mr Infantino had even created an award, the Fifa Peace Prize, to bestow on the US President after he was snubbed for a Nobel Peace Prize.

He added that Mr Trump has tried to use his relationship with the Fifa president as a way to project US strength to his Maga base, while also “boosting the Trump brand abroad, as he often mixes politics and his business together”.

Mr Trump's poll numbers have sharply declined domestically, causing some to wonder if “Trump fatigue” is starting to take hold, both at home and abroad.

Prof Kneeland said it's not unprecedented for Mr Trump to try to steal the football spotlight, pointing to an incident last year during a trophy presentation ceremony following Chelsea's victory in the Fifa Club World Cup.

Donald Trump stayed with Chelsea's players as they celebrated winning the Club World Cup. Reuters Info

“The team secured its victory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Trump was on hand to give them the trophy, but unlike others who then depart the stage, Trump remained while the team celebrated – making the event not just about Chelsea, but about him,” Mr Kneeland said.

ICE raids

The White House has made it a priority to detain and deport undocumented immigrants in the US.

Reports of undocumented families in the US being broken up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, overcrowded detention centres and even deaths of protesters demonstrating against the raids have proliferated on social media.

Critics of the raids, including legal scholars and even some moderate Republicans, have expressed concern that the Trump administration has in some cases acted with little concern for legal rights and due process.

Those concerns, coupled with video clips of violent raids, have been amplified overseas, ramping up anxiety among those wanting to travel to the US for the World Cup.

ICE agents patrol at Washington Reagan National Airport in March. Reuters Info

Several news outlets have reported that Fifa, aware of the fears over ICE raids, has considered asking the White House to pause them during the World Cup – but there's no indication that such a pause will be enacted.

If raids occur at World Cup venues in the US, it's likely to mar an international event focused on unity through sports – and it's hard to see how Fifa would emerge unscathed.

“I think it's a chilling effect, not only for fans travelling from the world to the US, but also for fans that are already living here as well,” said Juan Avilez, a policy associate for the American Immigration Council.

Mr Avilez pointed out that stadium workers and vendors, some of whom are immigrants, are demanding that immigration agents be banned from World Cup events. Some football fans are also making similar requests.

Anti-ICE protesters at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Reuters Info

“It is really sad because a lot of these fans, they're the backbone of growing the beautiful game here in the US, and now they might not feel comfortable participating in this global celebration,” he said.

The various travel bans announced during Mr Trump's second term affect Iran, Senegal, Haiti and Cote d'Ivoire. “That's a whole fan group that won't be able to travel to the US due to that restriction,” says Mr Avilez.

Ticket prices and logistics

In common with other high-profile sporting events, the World Cup is placing a big burden on fans' wallets, with some tickets going for thousands of dollars.

Other factors are making attendance much pricier than usual. Inflation in the US is already high, and fuel concerns created by the war with Iran are pushing airline ticket prices to astronomical levels.

When pent-up demand for hotel rooms and lodging is thrown into the mix, this World Cup might be one of the more expensive in the history of the tournament.

Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. EPA Info

Els Bruggeman, the head of advocacy and enforcement at Euroconsumers, said her organisation recently filed a complaint with Fifa about high ticket prices, its “bait advertising” and the use of dynamic pricing.

“People are willing to pay a fair price for the value that they get in return. But this is way beyond a fair price. This is just mere profit maximisation,” Ms Bruggeman told The National.

Though the sky-high prices aren't necessarily something Mr Trump can control, the White House has not yet addressed the situation. That's in stark contrast to New York City's mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has appointed a World Cup czar to address the financial concerns of those seeking to go to matches.

Along with flight costs, many fans in the US for the World Cup will also be renting cars, and will have to fork over more cash for fuel.

Gas prices have surged in the US. Getty Images via AFP Info

Guy Seeklus, who runs a safari business outside Las Vegas and hopes to make the most of a potential influx of tourists because of the World Cup, said that the war is already weighing on consumers, who are highly sensitive to the cost of filling up their cars. “This will definitely have an impact,” he said.

Andrew Woods, director of the Centre for Business and Economic Research at the University of Nevada, echoed those sentiments. “If [the geopolitical tension] extends longer and gas prices go up, it hurts discretionary spending,” he said.

Public transport in a country known for its car culture is also likely to be problematic. A back-and-forth battle has emerged between New Jersey's public transport agency and Fifa about who should foot the bill for World Cup fans' use of transit.

“New Jersey Transit is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, Fifa is making $11 billion,” posted New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill on X. “I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come, Fifa should pay for the rides.”

Much ado about nothing?

The list of concerns is lengthy, but is it going to spoil the event for fans from around the world?

Football is the world's most beloved sport. There's a good chance that if the games are stellar, if memories of amazing moments are solidified in the minds of fans, it may cause geopolitical worries to melt on contact, and both Fifa and Mr Trump could emerge with their images intact.

Yet with the competition taking place amid an unprecedented geopolitical situation and a host of problems brewing on the home front, there's a tough road ahead.