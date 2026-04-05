Iran says Trump could face 'internal upheaval' after Truth Social post

Iran's regime has claimed that US President Donald Trump will face "internal upheaval" over a profane Truth Social post on Sunday, in which he said Tuesday would be “Power Plant and Bridge Day”, renewing threats to bomb civilian sites.

He also said that Iran would be “living in hell” if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's semi-state run news agency, Tasnim, quoted an Iranian official, warning of the ramifications of US President Donald Trump's recent social media post. Info

On Sunday afternoon, Iran's semi-official news agency, Tasnim, quoted "an informed source" as saying that Mr Trump would see "internal upheavals" if he followed through with his threat to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges.

"Just as Trump made a major miscalculation at the start of the war, he is now making another major error in escalating it, which will only intensify his defeat," the Tasnim report said.

But Fox News later reported on Sunday that Mr Trump hinted a deal with Iran might be reached by Monday, and insisted that negotiations with the country were continuing.

Democrats were highly critical of the Truth Social post, with Senator Chris Murphy calling the President "utterly unhinged".

He urged the Trump administration to look into the 25th Amendment, which could enable them to remove the President from office before his term ends.

Independent progressive senator Bernie Sanders also expressed concerns about Mr Trump's choice of words. "These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual," Mr Sanders said in a post on X.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, while not directly referring to Mr Trump's post, tried to echo the US President's stance on Iran and the latest developments in the war.

US President Donald Trump posted a message directed at Iran on his Truth Social platform. Info

"He is deadly serious when it comes to his ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face a massive military response against vital infrastructure," Mr Graham wrote on X.

"It is still my hope Strait of Hormuz can be reopened and the enriched uranium can be secured through diplomacy."

Iran's UN mission condemned Mr Trump's threats to destroy civilian infrastructure.

"This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime," the country's UN mission posted on its social media accounts.

Several hours after his initial message, Mr Trump posted another. "Tuesday, 8pm Eastern Time," he wrote, hinting at a deadline for his previous post.