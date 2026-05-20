Nine UAE apps to help save money on food, shopping and entertainment

As the cost of living – from dining out and entertainment to everyday essentials – continues to rise, many in the UAE are turning to loyalty platforms and discount apps to help stretch the budget a little further.

From buy-one, get-one restaurant deals and cashback rewards to discounted groceries and petrol station perks, a number of apps promise savings on everything from staycations to supermarket shopping.

Here are nine money-saving platforms available across the UAE.

1. The Entertainer

One of the UAE’s best-known savings platforms, The Entertainer is a paid app that offers buy-one, get-one deals across restaurants, cafes, hotels, attractions, spas and fitness venues.

Best suited for dining out and weekend activities, the app operates through an annual membership that enables users to redeem offers directly from their phones. Savings typically include a free second meal, ticket or experience with every purchase. Some UAE banks, retailers and telecom providers also occasionally include complimentary or discounted access.

2. Privilee

Privilee allows users to access gym facilities and fitness classes. Photo: Privilee Info

Privilee is a paid lifestyle app that gives users access to hotel pools, private beaches, gyms and wellness facilities in exchange for monthly or annual membership fees.

The app is best for those who frequent fitness studios or resorts that offer pool and beach access, with savings for many members coming from replacing separate gym subscriptions and day passes.

3. The SupperClub

The SupperClub is a paid dining-focused membership app that offers discounts at restaurants across the UAE, including fine dining spots. Unlike many buy-one, get-one platforms, this often focuses on percentage discounts or set menu offers.

The app is good for food lovers looking for restaurant deals beyond casual dining chains. Members access offers directly through the app, with savings typically applying to food bills, tasting menus or limited-time dining experiences.

4. Groupon UAE

Groupon offers deals on everything from meals and massages to mainstream attractions Info

Groupon UAE works as a marketplace for discounted vouchers and experiences, covering everything from spa treatments and staycations to buffet dinners and tourist attractions.

The significant discounts will appeal to bargain hunters as well as those who frequently engage in entertainment activities. The free-to-download app lets users purchase vouchers in advance and redeem them directly with the vendor. Shoppers are, however, encouraged to check expiry dates and booking conditions before going in for a deal.

5. PeekaBox

PeekaBox is a free-to-download app designed to reduce food waste by selling surplus groceries and meals at discounted prices. The platform partners with supermarkets, bakeries, cafes and restaurants to offer unsold food items before they are discarded.

For budget-conscious shoppers and sustainability-minded residents, the app enables browsing through discounted “mystery boxes” and surplus food bundles directly on the phones. Savings can vary depending on the retailer and contents, but prices are significantly lower than standard retail prices while also helping businesses reduce waste.

6. Smiles by e&

Smiles covers restaurants, supermarkets, retail brands and entertainment vendors across the UAE Info

Originally launched by e&, Smiles combines loyalty rewards, cashback offers, food delivery discounts and everyday deals on one platform. The app covers restaurants, supermarkets, retail brands and entertainment offers across the UAE.

For those who want daily savings, the app lets users earn and redeem points and access app-exclusive promotions. Savings can include cashback rewards, discounted meals and reduced delivery costs. Some features are also available to those who are not e& customers.

7. Share Rewards

Share is Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme, linking together brands such as Carrefour, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre malls and Vox Cinemas. Users earn points through purchases and can redeem them across participating outlets.

Suited to shoppers and families who regularly spend at Majid Al Futtaim venues and brands, savings work similarly to cashback, with points earned on groceries, shopping, dining and cinema tickets. Frequent Carrefour shoppers stand to benefit the most from the programme.

8. Adnoc Rewards and Yes Rewards by Enoc

Those with Adnoc Rewards can use points at convenience stores and free coffee. Victor Besa / The National Info

Adnoc Rewards and Yes Rewards by Enoc are loyalty programmes linked to the UAE’s major petrol stations. Both reward users for fuel purchases, convenience store spending and select services such as car washes.

Best for daily commuters, the programmes allow users to collect points that can be redeemed for discounts, retail vouchers and fuel-related perks. Savings tend to build up over time, particularly for motorists who take frequent road trips or have long-haul commutes.

9. Let’s DXB

Originally launched by food influencers Mr and Mrs Brunch, Let’s DXB is a free app focused on restaurant, brunch and nightlife deals across Dubai. The platform is popular for those looking to cut the cost of going out in the emirate.

Frequent diners and brunch-goers will find the app offers deals ranging from percentage discounts on food bills to buy-one, get-one offers and brunch promotions. Users can redeem offers directly in the app, eliminating the need for vouchers or prepaid packages, and browse nearby deals and events across Dubai.