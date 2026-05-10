Best summer gym deals across the UAE

It's that time of year again, and it's almost too hot to go outside. With evening walks with the dog, taking the kids to the park or running with your best friends all off the menu for the next few months, this upward shift in temperature sparks the dilemma: how to avoid being a couch potato while staying indoors.

One solution is to go and join a gym, of course, and thankfully, the rise in the mercury triggers all manner of deals good enough to entice even the most gym-wary to sign up.

There are different types of gyms on offer, too, from nightclub-style to those entirely focused on weightlifting. Many passes are designed so newcomers can try a cross section of classes, so make the most of it to discover what appeals most to you.

Gymnation offers a variety of classes. Photo: GymNation Info

ClassPass

Designed as a central portal to access several gyms and classes across the city through a convenient singular payment and booking system, ClassPass is currently enticing new customers with a 14-day trial for only Dh5.

It allows single visits to many of its most popular classes across the emirates. Additional charges will only kick in if you sign up for a class, but do not turn up or cancel outside of a 12-hour window.

Normal monthly fees range from Dh79 for 12 credits to Dh1,200 for 208 credits. Classes can range from about five to 20 credits per session.

classpass.com

GymNation

With locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah, GymNation offers access 24 hours a day, so there is no excuse to miss a session. Right now, it is offering newcomers a free one-day pass, to try out its schedule of more than 400 monthly classes.

Membership deals start at Dh99 per month and payments can be made monthly.

gymnation.com

1Rebel, Dubai

One of Dubai's most luxurious spots in the heart of the financial district, 1Rebel offers newcomers a pass for three trial classes for Dh150, valid for 14 days from the first class. During the hotter months, it is offering another 60-day deal: five classes, plus three free for Dh600.

Classes on offer include HIIT-style spinning classes and small group training sessions. There are also ladies-only sessions and off-peak bring-a-buddy for free classes.

1rebel.ae

The Warehouse Gym offers special deals for newcomers. Photo: @whgym/Instagram Info

The Warehouse Gym

With locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Warehouse Gym is offering newcomers a one-day free pass.

Granting access to eight locations and group classes (excluding CrossFit, Hyrox and Pilates), guests can also use the Olympic-sized pool, sauna and steam rooms. It also comes with free parking. If you then want to sign up, monthly membership deals start at Dh356.

whgym.com

Graft

A warehouse filled with equipment and with many classes happening simultaneously, Graft in Dubai is built around the mentality that being part of a community inspires us all to push harder.

For those who want to try it out, there is a one-week pass for Dh149, while all new joiners qualify for unlimited classes for Dh499 a month.

graft.ae

Graft is offering new joiners a one week pass. Photo: Graft Info

Crank

Crank, the high-energy indoor cycling gym in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has a beginner package of three sessions for Dh230.

Styled as a "party on wheels", Crank classes are held in dark rooms with loud music and can be attended by those with various fitness levels.

crank-fit.com

Hotel gym deals

Summer is a great time to make the most of hotel gyms, with tourist numbers down.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, for example, has gym and pool packages for Dh315 per month, including water and towels. It also unlocks a 30 per cent discount across the hotel's dining outlets.

Quantum Health Club at The H Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, meanwhile, offers 24-hour gym access, with standard membership deals for Dh499 per month. For the summer, however, it offers a buy one, get one free deal, including pool access and discounts on hotel spa services.