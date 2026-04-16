Beyond fitness: How UAE gyms are helping people cope with uncertainty

In a time of uncertainty, routine has taken on new meaning.

Since the Iran war began on February 28, many UAE residents have been turning to gyms not just for fitness, but also for distraction and structure, even as a fragile ceasefire remains in place.

For many in the fitness industry, the shift has been noticeable. This isn't due to a dramatic spike in attendance, but rather the intention with which people are showing up. A renewed sense of purpose has emerged, with members leaning more heavily on structure and consistency to help them better navigate negative emotions.

“Gyms were never only about physical fitness, we just didn’t talk about it enough,” says Hala Aluraibi, chief executive of FitRepublik and StudioRepublik in Dubai. “What’s changing now is awareness. People are recognising that movement is one of the most powerful tools we have to manage how we feel, not just how we look.”

This is what is being reflected on gym floors across the UAE. Trainers and coaches say attendance has remained steady, with some also noting a surge in consistency. Danielle Candid, head coach at Sharjah’s Altitude Ladies Gym, says there has been a “noticeable increase in attendance” over the past few weeks.

“The role of the gym is evolving. Physical exercise is one of the most powerful tools we have to optimise how the brain functions,” she says. “Movement creates regulation: it boosts dopamine and noradrenaline, improves neural plasticity and raises our threshold for focus. This isn’t just about feeling good, it’s about functioning better, especially when external circumstances are beyond our control.”

Working out has myriad mental health benefits including boosting dopamine. Photo: Embody Fitness Info

Ahmed Al Mahrooqi, who is a member of GritNCode in Abu Dhabi, says the gym has become a way for him to stay grounded amid a constant stream of news and mixed messaging.

“With everything that's unfolding, the gym has become more than just a workout; it feels like a reset. When the news cycle feels relentless, having a structured routine keeps me anchored,” he says. “There’s something powerful about showing up, putting in the work and focusing on something you can actually control. It keeps the mind busy and the anxiety quiet.”

His experience reflects a broader pattern. Research indicates that regular physical activity can help lower stress levels and support mental well-being, but experts say its role becomes even more pronounced when predictability is disrupted.

“During uncertain times, people naturally look for something that feels stable and within their control. The gym provides that – it’s structured and predictable, with something concrete to focus on. When life feels overwhelming, even completing a simple workout can create a sense of accomplishment and control,” says Asra Sarwar, clinical psychologist at Aster Clinic.

“What we also see is a shift psychologically. Instead of feeling stuck or overwhelmed, people begin to feel more active and purposeful. Exercise becomes a way of channelling stress, not just enduring it.”

For many, it is the sense of structure that stands out.

Quote During uncertain times, people naturally look for something that feels stable and within their control Asra Sarwar ,

clinical psychologist, Aster Clinic

Kate Milewska, chief operating officer of FitnGlam and Fitcode, says the shift is evident in how members are approaching their workouts.

“In the recent weeks, we’ve seen a clear increase in attendance, particularly from members who are focused on maintaining structure and performance in their routine. Training becomes a constant and they enjoy results they can focus on, control and measure.

“We’ve also noticed our members are less likely to frame it as stress relief alone, and more as a need to stay sharp both physically and mentally. Training is seen as a tool to maintain focus, energy and productivity. It’s about performance and a deliberate use of their time.”

This is particularly evident in the evenings, with gyms reporting fuller classes as people look to switch off after work and disconnect from doomscrolling.

At GymNation, which has branches across the UAE, attendance has remained steady, reflecting a shift in how people view fitness as part of daily life.

“What we know from speaking and listening to members is that now more than ever, they want to prioritise their mental well-being – and exercise is central to how they manage it. That's not a new trend; it's a shift we've been tracking for some time,” says Callum Surtees, marketing executive at GymNation.

GymNation, which has branches across the UAE, reports steady attendance. Pawan Singh / The National Info

Other experts have observed similar patterns, even when attendance fluctuates. At Platform Studios, the emphasis has been less on numbers and more on the fitness studio's role in members’ lives.

“We noticed at the beginning a slight dip in class attendance, but people are still showing up – and the energy in our studios reflects that. Classes are full of life and the community feel is very much there,” says Kathleen Marie Kulikowski, head of operations and performance at Platform Studios.

“People have impressively held on to their routines because, for them, it was never just about fitness. It was about mental release, personal growth and having somewhere to show up for themselves. If anything, they are tapping into that even more deeply now.”

For some, the appeal lies not just in the workout itself, but also in the environment it creates. The consistency of a class, the familiarity of a space and even the presence of others can offer reassurance.

“There’s a subtle sense of connection, even without direct interaction, just by being around others who are also trying to cope or improve themselves. Many people describe it as a return to normality or a reminder that life is still moving forward,” says Sarwar.

As such, the appeal of going to the gym lies in its predictability, a trend that is less of a fleeting moment and more about a return to fundamentals.

“This isn't a trend, it's a reminder,” says Aluraibi. “When life feels uncertain, people go back to what grounds them. And for many, that's movement, community and routine. It stops being optional. It becomes part of how they take care of themselves, habits that will last long after this moment passes.”