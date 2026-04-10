Why it’s OK to not feel like yourself during uncertain times

Life has felt a little off lately. Even as things begin to settle following weeks of tension because of the Iran war, there’s been a quiet shift in the background, a sense that things are not quite as settled as they once were.

For many in the UAE, the past month or so have brought moments that linger, whether it was sudden alerts on a phone or the distant reverberation of intercepted missiles. And even as daily life moves forward – with a fragile ceasefire in place - it’s understandable why that underlying unease hasn’t fully faded.

The UAE has done a great deal to keep residents safe, and that is something I’m genuinely grateful for. I often tell family and friends back in the US that they don’t need to worry, that I am OK and will be OK and I truly believe that. But even with that sense of safety, it doesn’t mean the inner unease isn’t there.

After proudly completing my first full Ramadan just a few weeks into this war, the shift out of such a peaceful and reflective time into something that feels busier, more serious and less settled has been a bit jarring. I’ve tried to return to my usual routine, but it hasn’t been easy.

I normally love going to the gym, not only for the mental and physical benefits, but for the social connection it brings. But during the holy month, while fasting and with alerts going off, it felt easier to just stay at home. That slowly turned into too many days of skipping something that usually brings me a lot of joy, which in turn brought a sense of guilt.

When it comes to cooking, which has never really been my strength, my choices tend to fall short. Meals end up too simple, not filling enough, or just unhealthy. Rather than properly nourishing my body, I often eat whatever is around because it feels easier than having to make a decision when my brain already feels overwhelmed.

Even rest has started to feel like I’m doing something wrong. I’ve found myself feeling a bit down for not doing enough. Some days, mental exhaustion takes over and I end up lying on the sofa, scrolling on my phone or mindlessly watching something on TV just to be distracted.

Sometimes, scrolling is less about distraction and more about needing a pause. Getty Images Info

I know that none of this is good for me, especially in the long run, but I'm trying to balance that by remembering that right now we are living in uncertain times. Even though I’m a little upset with my habits lately, I’m trying to be more patient and a little gentler towards myself.

During the war, I realised that it’s easy to fall into the habit of thinking you’re not being productive enough, active enough or doing enough. But in fairness, the world doesn’t feel the same as it did even two months ago, and it’s only natural that we don’t either. There’s no doubt that stress and anxiety levels rose, and while it would be ideal to carry on as if nothing has changed, that isn’t being honest with ourselves.

It’s easy to underestimate how much low-level stress can build up. Even if things appear to continue as normal, our body and mind still register what’s happening around us. Some days may only consist of doing what needs to be done to get by, and while it may not feel like much, it still counts.

Perhaps being gentler with ourselves means adjusting expectations, even if only temporarily. It might mean allowing slower days without immediately labelling them as unproductive, or recognising that energy levels will shift in response to what’s happening around us. It shouldn’t mean giving up on routines or goals, but rather approaching them with more composure and allowing for some grace.

There is no clear timeline for when things will feel completely settled again. Until then, it may help to focus on what is within reach, whether that’s small moments of calm, familiar habits or simply getting through the day as it comes.

For now, that's enough.